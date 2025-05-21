Pioneers Medical Center Receives Healthgrades 2025 Outstanding Patient Experience Award

Pioneers Medical Center - Meeker, Colorado

MEEKER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) is proud to announce that is has received the 2025 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ from Healthgrades, the premier site used by Americans to search for doctors and hospitals. This achievement reflects Pioneers Medical Center’s commitment to compassionate, patient-centered care. This prestigious award is bestowed upon the top 15% of hospitals in the country who provide a truly exceptional patient experience.

“We’re thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious award from Healthgrades,” said Liz Sellers, CEO of PMC. “Our purpose at Pioneers Medical Center is to make people feel cared for. Delivering an exceptional patient experience is a key component of our efforts to live this purpose every day. The entire PMC staff goes above and beyond to ensure that each patient receives the best experience every time they visit our hospital, and it’s incredibly gratifying to see this hard work recognized by an industry leading organization such as Healthgrades.”

Each year, Healthgrades recognizes the top hospitals nationwide that provide an exceptional experience for their patients during their hospital stay. As part of its annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated over 3,000 hospitals that submitted at least 100 Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) surveys from patients treated between January 2023 and December 2023.

Healthgrades applies a comprehensive scoring methodology to determine the top hospitals that qualify for their Outstanding Patient Experience Award. The organization evaluated ten different patient experience metrics that focus on patients’ perceptions of their hospital care, including staff communication, medication explanations and cleanliness. As a recipient of this award, PMC received high scores on these critical metrics.

“We commend Pioneers Medical Center for going above and beyond to ensure patients have the best possible experience during their hospital stay and recovery process,” said Debra Gradick, MD FACEP, senior physician consultant at Healthgrades. “Better patient experiences lead to better health outcomes, which is why it’s so important for patients to choose a hospital that excels at providing high quality, compassionate care.”

You can learn more about the methodology used to determine the Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipients here.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

