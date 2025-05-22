'Portraits of Decay' Cover Reveal and Pre-Orders Announced

Cover by Kip Ayers Coming Fall of 2025

Following up on our PR of April 1, 2025, Ruadán Books is delighted to share the cover for J.R. Blanes’ "Portraits of Decay." Pre-order now at ruadanbooks.com!

Portraits of Decay is Velvet Buzzsaw meets American Horror Story: Coven; full of magic, gore, and the worst kind of psycho ex.” — Marissa Yarro, Author

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following up on the Press Release of April 1, 2025 Ruadán Books is delighted to share the cover for J.R. Blanes’ upcoming horror debut Portraits of Decay . Pre-orders are now available at ruadanbooks.com!The sensational cover design by Kip Ayers captures the compelling dissolution of an artistic soul.Those readers who choose to pre-order from the Ruadán Books' website can expect a 30% discount, and the first 200 pre-orders will also receive an exclusive art card in the style of Portrait of Decay's Jefferson Fontenot.Portraits of Decay tells the story of up-and-coming young artist Jefferson Fontenot, who has everything going for him: The hot New Orleans art scene has noticed him, and he's finally found his true love, Nevaeh Parker.But Fontenot’s bright future hides a darkness known as Gemma Landry—the artist’s lover and art scene influencer. Gemma believes Jefferson's talent holds the key to her seizing control of the popular Carondelet Street Gallery. But when Gemma discovers Jefferson's infidelity, she enslaves the artist with a poison she acquired from swamp-dwelling witch Mirlande St. Pierre.Now trapped in a rotting body and plagued by hellish visions, Jefferson finds himself reduced to a zombie-like servant for his unhinged ex, while Nevaeh is forced to embrace her past, hoping to save the man she loves. As the dark curse courses through Jefferson’s veins, everyone involved soon discovers—in the most brutal of fashions—the terror that awaits when you cross Gemma Landry.Early praise for Portraits of Decay:“Portraits of Decay is a brutal love letter to New Orleans, artistic ego, and the kinds of broken people who break each other beyond repair. Blanes captures your imagination with richly drawn, deeply flawed characters, and once they have your heart, he paints their world in rot and despair. Read it!” —C.J. Goldberg, Author“Portraits of Decay is Velvet Buzzsaw meets American Horror Story: Coven; full of magic, gore, and the worst kind of psycho ex.” —Marissa Yarro, Author“Portraits of Decay is at once haunting, provocative, and full of New Orleans mystery, where envy and greed make people more horrific than monsters. Blanes has concocted a spellbinding tale that will chill you to the core, as if your body sunk to the bottom of a Louisiana swamp.” —Christa Wojciechowski, Author of The Sculptor Series“Taking the paranoia and intimacy of Come Closer and pairing it with the visceral horror of A Head Full of Ghosts, Portraits of Decay is an immersive, haunting, original novel. Could not put it down” —Richard Thomas, Bram Stoker, Shirley Jackson, and Thriller Award FinalistAbout Ruadán BooksRuadán (pronounced ROO-ah-dawn) Books derives its name from the Irish god of mystery and espionage. Ruadán Books’ mission is to welcome new authors, and inspire and tell unique stories from authors worldwide.Connect to Ruadán Books via their social accounts or by signing up for their newsletter:Website | Twitter (X) | Facebook | Instagram | BlueSky | Ruadán Books NewsletterAbout J. R. BlanesJ.R. Blanes lives in Chicago with his wife and neurotic dog. His short fiction has been published in several magazines and podcasts such as Tales to Terrify, The NoSleep Podcast, Thirteen, and Creepy, among others. In between bouts of writing and dog wrestling, he plays bass guitar and records music. Coffee is his nightmare fuel of choice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.