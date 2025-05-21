'Shirley Maia-Cusick' Premieres at Cannes in International Cellphone Cinema Showcase

Shirley Maia-Cusick

CANNES, CANNES, FRANCE, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shirley Maia-Cusick, the compelling documentary about the first Brazilian woman to run for the United States Senate, premiered this week during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival as part of the International Cellphone Cinema showcase. Directed with a personal and investigative lens, the film brings a powerful immigrant narrative to one of the world's most revered cinematic stages.The documentary chronicles Shirley Maia-Cusick's extraordinary journey from her childhood in Brasília-where she was raised in the Planalto Palace during the presidency of her godfather, Juscelino Kubitschek-to her bold political candidacy in the United States. An immigrant mother of three, Shirley overcame systemic barriers, working over 14 hours a day to carve out a future for her family. Today, she owns and operates an immigration office in the U.S., where she supports immigrants from around the world in navigating legal pathways and investing in their dreams.Told through real-life interviews and archival material, Shirley Maia-Cusick sheds light on themes of immigration, resilience, cultural identity, and political representation. It positions Shirley's historic campaign not only as a personal triumph but also as a symbol of change for underrepresented communities in American politics.The film is featured in the International Cellphone Cinema showcase, an innovative project created by Professor Karl Bardosh and brought to the environment of the Cannes International Film Festival. This pioneering platform celebrates the democratization of cinema by highlighting original stories filmed entirely on smartphones. The initiative empowers emerging filmmakers to tell authentic stories using accessible technology, emphasizing raw creativity over high production budgets.More than a documentary, Shirley Maia-Cusick will soon evolve into a feature-length film, serving as a cinematic portrait of an inspiring woman who journeyed from South America to North America-and never forgot her roots. Her story represents the strength and perseverance of millions of immigrants who strive to build a better life while honoring where they come from.Following the release of the film, Shirley Maia-Cusick will embark on an international speaking tour to inspire women worldwide. "My mission," she says, "is to inspire women to take their power into their own hands. I believe every woman holds an inner force capable of transforming not only her life-but the world.""It's more than a story about politics," says the filmmaker. "It's about courage, identity, and the transformative power of storytelling-especially when the tools are in everyone's hands."For more information on Shirley Maia-Cusick’s documentary and tour, follow @ maiacusicknj on Instagram.Press Contact: Thais Eliasen+1 774-319-0317media@thaiseliasenpr.com

