Munley Law Warns Pennsylvania Drivers to Stay Safe During Memorial Day Weekend

SCRANTON, PA – As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Scranton personal injury lawyers at Munley Law has issued a warning to Northeastern Pennsylvania drivers about the heightened risks on the roadways during one of the year’s most dangerous travel periods.

According to AAA’s projected forecast, 2025 will have record-breaking numbers of people heading out this Memorial Day weekend. More than 45.1 million people will be traveling at least 50 miles from home this weekend, the highest number in two decades.

“Memorial Day weekend should be about honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice and enjoying time with family, not dealing with preventable road injuries,” said Marion Munley, senior partner at Munley Law. “Our law firm sees the devastating aftermath of holiday weekend crashes yearly, and we’re urging drivers to exercise extreme caution.”

“As truck accident attorneys, we’re particularly concerned about commercial vehicle operation during this high-traffic period,” noted Daniel Munley, partner at Munley Law. “Truck crash fatalities increase by 23% during major holiday weekends, and these accidents are often catastrophic for passenger vehicle occupants.”

The safety warning highlights the most dangerous driving conditions during Memorial Day weekend and offers critical safety recommendations.

Holiday Driving Hazards:

Increased drunk driving incidents, with DUI arrests doubling during last year’s holiday weekend

Severe congestion on I-81 and I-84 corridors, particularly between 2-6 pm on Friday and Monday

Driver fatigue from extended travel contributes to a 28% increase in single-vehicle crashes

Aggressive driving behaviors, which spike by over 40% during holiday travel periods

Essential Safety Measures:

Always designate a completely sober driver or use rideshare services if you plan to consume alcohol

Plan travel during off-peak hours, especially avoiding Friday afternoon departures

Take regular breaks during long drives to combat fatigue

Maintain extra distance between vehicles in heavy holiday traffic

Exercise extreme caution in construction zones along I-81’s ongoing expansion project

Munley Law urges all drivers to exercise extreme caution throughout the holiday weekend, especially during peak travel times. The firm also reminds motorists that state police will conduct increased patrols and sobriety checkpoints throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania during Memorial Day.

“We issue this warning every year because we’ve seen firsthand the devastating consequences of holiday weekend crashes,” said Marion Munley. “Our message is simple: slow down, stay sober, and remain alert on the roads this Memorial Day.”

About Munley Law

Founded in 1959, Munley Law is a national leader in personal injury law. Their attorneys have been listed in Best Lawyers in America, Pennsylvania Super Lawyers, U.S. News, and World Report’s Best Law Firms, and have earned Board Certification from the National Board of Trial Advocacy. Visit munley.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/munley-law-warns-pennsylvania-drivers-to-stay-safe-during-memorial-day-weekend/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.