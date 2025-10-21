Critter Stop Joins Forces with D. Lee Pest Services in College Station

College Station, Texas – Family-owned wildlife removal and pest control company, Critter Stop, is proud to announce that it has joined forces with local, family-owned College Station pest control company, D. Lee Pest Services.

Critter Stop and D. Lee have banded together to provide quality pest control and Wildlife Removal services in Brazos County. The fusion between the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex company and the College Station native was made possible by the companies’ similar services, as well as their shared values. This decision brings Critter Stop’s wildlife removal and insulation services to D. Lee’s existing commercial and residential customers, and it marks a new expansion inside Critter Stop’s native Texas.

After growing organically to Austin earlier this year, Critter Stop is expanding its Central Texas region further to include Brazos County. The Critter Stop team is excited to continue D. Lee Pest Services’ legacy and maintain its strong local reputation. Critter Stop will continue to provide the high-quality Pest Control services that D. Lee customers have come to expect and will also offer more extensive wildlife removal services and insulation services.

Lee’s story proves just how deeply rooted the company is in the College Station community. Founder Dusty Lee’s father was a pest control professional who had serviced the College Station area for 15 years. In 2018, he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and founded D. Lee Pest Services to continue providing Pest Control services to his friends, family, and neighbors.

“The decision to come to Bryan – College Station ultimately came down to the D. Lee team and its long-standing customers,” said Critter Stop owner, Chisam Reiter. “The technician team has a lot of experience and hundreds of positive reviews from customers,” he explained, and concluded: “With hundreds of positive data points from customers and a very high customer retention, it was clear that D. Lee was operating at a high level and could continue providing excellent service without me there on site every single day.”

As D. Lee Pest Services and Critter Stop join forces to serve the Brazos County area better, existing D. Lee customers will continue to receive prompt, high-quality service from their expert technicians, with the added value of the additional experience and new services, such as targeted Insulation Services that Critter Stop will provide. Critter Stop will also extend office availability to offer better and faster responsiveness for customers.

About Critter Stop

Founded in 2018, Critter Stop has become one of the most reliable names in pest control and wildlife removal across Texas, Oklahoma City, and South Carolina. Critter Stop has earned more than 1,000 Google reviews across its locations and an average rating of 4.9 stars. Family-owned and operated, the company provides expert pest control and wildlife services, including termite treatment, mosquito management, rodent exclusion, general pest control, wildlife removal, and dead animal removal. The company also invests heavily back into the community, donating 10% of profits to charities and local fundraisers. Their primary focus is being the #1 supporter of first responders and veterans, but they also support other causes, including awarding $10,000 in scholarships in 2025 – $3,500 of which went to Texas A&M.

More Information

To learn more about Critter Stop and its new collaboration with D. Lee Pest Services, please visit the website at https://critterstop.com/.

https://thenewsfront.com/critter-stop-joins-forces-with-d-lee-pest-services-in-college-station/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.