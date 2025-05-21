La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga Hace Historia en el Dodger Stadium Durante el Mexican Heritage Day

Celebrating our 60 years with performances like this is a blessing we deeply cherish,” — Juan Lizárraga, musical director of La Original Banda El Limón

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICCF Firm-- Como parte de la celebración de su histórico 60 aniversario, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga hizo historia la noche del martes al presentarse en el terreno del Dodger Stadium, durante las festividades previas al juego entre los Los Angeles Dodgers y los Arizona Diamondbacks, con motivo del Día del Patrimonio Mexicano. Esta presentación marca la primera vez que una banda sinaloense se presenta en el campo del emblemático estadio de los Dodgers, un momento trascendental que subraya el impacto cultural del género y el legado vigente de La Original.

Esta actuación llega apenas dos semanas después de que la agrupación se presentara tras el juego en el Chase Field de Phoenix, Arizona, durante el fin de semana del Patrimonio Mexicano organizado por los Diamondbacks de Arizona. En esa ocasión, La Original Banda El Limón también hizo historia al convertirse en la primera banda en interpretar el Himno Nacional Mexicano en vivo, cantado y acompañado por banda sinaloense en el terreno de un estadio de Grandes Ligas, un momento emotivo y sin precedentes que fue ovacionado por los miles de asistentes.

Para La Original Banda El Limón, que ha sido fiel seguidora de los Dodgers por décadas, la oportunidad de presentarse en el estadio de los campeones del mundo fue un verdadero sueño hecho realidad. “Celebrar nuestros 60 años con presentaciones como esta es una bendición que valoramos profundamente”, expresó Juan Lizárraga, director musical de la banda. “Pisar el campo del Dodger Stadium, un lugar que representa excelencia y tradición, es un poderoso recordatorio de hasta dónde ha llegado nuestra música. Nos sentimos orgullosos de representar a Sinaloa y de llevar con nosotros nuestro patrimonio a cada rincón donde vamos.”

Fundada en Mazatlán, Sinaloa, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga se mantiene como una de las bandas más respetadas e influyentes del género regional mexicano. Su participación tanto en el Dodger Stadium como en el Chase Field reafirma su papel como embajadores culturales, uniendo comunidades a través de la música, la tradición y el baseball.

English Version:

La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga Makes History at Dodger Stadium

During Mexican Heritage Day

ICCF Firm -- As part of the celebration of their historic 60th anniversary, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga made history Tuesday night by performing on the field at Dodger Stadium, during the pre-game festivities for the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, in honor of Mexican Heritage Day. This performance marks the first time a Sinaloan banda has performed on the field of the iconic Dodgers stadium—a landmark moment that highlights the cultural impact of the genre and the enduring legacy of La Original.

This appearance comes just two weeks after the banda took the stage postgame at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, during Mexican Heritage Weekend organized by the Arizona Diamondbacks. On that occasion, La Original Banda El Limón also made history by becoming the first banda to perform the Mexican National Anthem live, sung and played by a Sinaloan banda on the field of a Major League stadium, an emotional and unprecedented moment that was met with a standing ovation from thousands of attendees.

For La Original Banda El Limón, longtime loyal fans of the Dodgers, the invitation to perform at the home of the world champions was a true dream come true. “Celebrating our 60 years with performances like this is a blessing we deeply cherish,” said Juan Lizárraga, musical director of the band. “To step onto the field at Dodger Stadium, a place that represents excellence and tradition, is a powerful reminder of how far our music has come. We are proud to represent Sinaloa and to carry our heritage with us everywhere we go.”

Founded in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, La Original Banda El Limón de Salvador Lizárraga remains one of the most respected and influential bandas in the regional Mexican genre. Their appearances at both Dodger Stadium and Chase Field reaffirm their role as cultural ambassadors, uniting communities through music, tradition, and baseball.

