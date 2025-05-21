Belron Franchises in Europe Adopt DriveX AI Windshield Inspection Technology

DriveX's AI inspection in action Founders of DriveX (left to right): Valter Läll, Rauno Sigur and Kentti Koppel

Carglass® Lithuania & Latvia deploy DriveX AI to streamline windshield claims, boosting accuracy, speed and sustainability for insurers.

The interest coming from both glass repairers and insurers is a clear sign that the industry is desperate for accurate AI assessments and we’re the best-in-class provider” — Rauno Sigur

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveX, the Estonian deeptech company redefining vehicle inspection, has announced a new partnership with UAB Euroglass, a regional Carglass® franchisee in Lithuania and Latvia, under the global automotive glass repair leader Belron umbrella. The move marks a significant step in bringing AI windshield damage assessment to the European market.

AI Windshield Inspections Go Live in the Baltics

Carglass® Lithuania and Latvia will offer DriveX’s AI inspection software to insurers to improve accuracy and enhance the customer experience in online windshield damage assessments. The solution enables self-service inspections via smartphones, allowing insurers to gain instant and standardised assessments for faster and more reliable claims decisions.

“At Carglass® Latvia and Lithuania, we're excited to be bringing more digital solutions to the auto glass world,” said Edvinas Basakirskas, CEO of Carglass® Latvia and Lithuania. “By offering DriveX’s AI inspection to our insurance partners, we’re not just improving windshield assessments, but we’re setting a new standard for innovation, efficiency and sustainability in claims processing across the Baltics.”

How AI Transforms Windshield Claims

DriveX's solution will be positioned for integration into insurer workflows enabling Carglass®’ insurance partners to offer AI windshield claims support directly to the policyholders. By replacing time-consuming manual processes – such as describing damage through call centres or filling in online forms – DriveX’s AI enables policyholders to capture real-time photos and instantly receive repair or replacement decisions with unparalleled 92% accuracy. This approach reduces operational costs in claims and eliminate inefficient or even fraudulent repair partners for insurers.

For Carglass® insurance partners in the Baltics, increasing transparency is a strong competitive advantage, as the technology enables to increase repair rates. With DriveX, it’s always clear whether a windshield needs to be replaced or can be repaired, which helps avoid unnecessary and unjustified jobs. As a result, average claim sizes are reduced.

Next Step: Global Auto Repair Innovation

This partnership highlights DriveX’s broader mission to make vehicle repairs quick and sustainable globally, with its AI already gaining traction across Europe. “Partnering with Belron franchises is a strategic milestone, demonstrating a universal need, our ability to effortlessly match local repair guidelines and scaling technology in new territories in days. The interest coming from both glass repairers and insurers is a clear sign that the industry is desperate for accurate AI assessments and we’re the best-in-class provider,” said Rauno Sigur, CEO and co-founder of DriveX.

