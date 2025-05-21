5G Mokki Tech Spaces Platform Opens for 3D Content Producers at World Expo Osaka

Panel discussion with Roy Eriksson, Gunnar Liestøl, Antti Pinomaa, Sorato Ijichi, and Ari-Veli Starcke.

At World Expo Osaka 2025, a Nordic-born platform is inviting 3D content creators to help reinvent global education and employment.

Our goal is to create a global platform that connects talent, knowledge, and opportunity—wherever people live.” — Dr. Jari Handelberg, Chairman of Start North.

OSAKA, KANSAI, JAPAN, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Start North, an accelerator network promoting technology for global sustainable development, today announced the official onboarding launch of its 5G Mokki Tech Spaces Platform at the Nordic Pavilion of the World Expo in Osaka. Designed for creators and users of immersive 3D content, the platform offers a serious marketplace for XR, VR, AR, and MR content beyond gaming—focusing on education, training, and remote work.The launch comes amid growing demand for new models of education, employment, and skills development as societies grapple with rapid technological change and deepening inequalities.The 5G Mokki Tech Spaces Platform allows developers to upload immersive content—such as educational courses, onboarding simulations, and vocational training—and set course parameters and pricing per user. It’s accessible globally from smartphones, computers, or XR devices, and it operates both in purpose-built “Mokkis” and from home.🌐 Platform link: https://platform.5gmokki.com A NEW INFRASTRUCTURE FOR IMMERSIVE EDUCATION AND WORKMokki Tech Spaces are modular, high-tech learning and work environments designed to operate as fully digital twin campuses. Originally developed by students at Aalto University in Finland and piloted at Stanford, USC, and UCLA, the concept has evolved into a global platform co-developed with universities and companies across three continents.The "Mokkis"—named after the Finnish word for cottage—combine ultra-fast 5G internet and XR technology to deliver immersive, credit-bearing university courses, corporate onboarding, and real-time collaboration. While physical Mokkis provide connected environments in schools and rural campuses, the platform works just as seamlessly online.SPOTLIGHT: "BACKED BY 5G" CONFERENCE IN OSAKAThe announcement coincided with the “Backed by 5G” conference held on May 16 and 19 in Osaka. The event brought together global experts in 5G/6G, XR, and AI to discuss how these technologies will reshape education, work, and services worldwide.Speakers included:- Roy Eriksson, Ambassador, Foreign Ministry of Finland- Hisao Hayafuji, General Manager, Murata Manufacturing Co.- Harri Holma, Fellow, Nokia Bell Labs- Sorato Ijichi, CEO, Creww Inc.- Tetsuro Ito, Senior Manager, NTT- Gunnar Liestøl, Professor, University Oslo- Antti Pinomaa, Associate Professor, LUT University- YU Satoh, Director, NTT- Ari-Veli Starcke, R&D, SeIF-IDInnovative startups also showcased technologies supporting identity verification, digital mental health, and AI-assisted security in immersive environments, including:- Turing Space (USA) – Blockchain digital ID- SeIF-ID (Finland) – Live video verification- NeuralPort (Japan) – Neurofeedback-driven VR mental health solutions🌐 Conference link: https://www.5gmokki.com/backedby5g EMPOWERING CONTENT CREATORSThe new platform addresses a long-standing gap in the XR ecosystem: a central, accessible hub for distributing and monetizing educational 3D content. While many XR productions exist, they often lack visibility and real-world use cases.With this platform, Start North offers:- A global marketplace for educational and enterprise XR/AI content- Visibility and income opportunities for creators- A privacy-first approach rooted in Scandinavian values of trust and securityProfessor Gunnar Liestøl of the University of Oslo demonstrated augmented reality experiences covering historical and cultural sites, from Omaha Beach to Viking ship burials. These applications, accessible both on-site and online, highlight the educational power of immersive environments.BRIDGING THE DIGITAL DIVIDEOne of the platform’s most transformative use cases is in Africa, where partnerships with local universities are deploying Mokkis in rural areas. These units provide reliable internet, electricity, and connectivity, enabling students to earn globally recognized degrees and access remote jobs. Companies in Europe, Asia, and North America can connect to this talent pool using digital twin workspaces.At COP28 in Dubai, twelve African universities presented the 5G Mokki model as a Digital Climate Action solution. Mokkis reduce travel and emissions while offering scalable education and employment pathways—key for a continent surpassing both China and India in population growth.At Expo Osaka, the 5G Mokki Tech Spaces Platform marks a leap forward in inclusive education and employment. By providing scalable, immersive environments that combine AI, XR, and ultra-fast connectivity, it supports a more equitable, low-emission, and opportunity-rich future.ABOUT START NORTHStart North is an accelerator network based in Helsinki and Palo Alto that promotes learning and application of new technologies for sustainable global development. Its partners include world-class universities, companies, and nonprofit organizations.🌐 Start North website: https://startnorth.com Media Contact:Dr. Jari Handelberg, Chairman, Start Northjari.handelberg@startnorth.com

