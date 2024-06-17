5G Mokki Tech Space qualifies for 2024 CYE World Congress finals
Award Ceremony JCI Europe 2024. Mr. Aleksi Graf; JCI Finland; Mr. Kaveen Kumar Kumaravel, President, JCI; Mr. Lauri Hollo; Dr. Dickson K. Chembe; Mrs. Manuela Weber, EVP, JCI Europe; Dr. Jari Handelberg; Mr. Caleb Isoe.
Pitching at the European JCI Conference 2024, the 5G Mokki Tech Space concept has qualified itself for the finals at the 2024 CYE World Congress in Taiwan.
Our services directly help in identifying suitable talent, organizing production and developing a company's productivity. Our global sustainability impact is far greater than that of social media.”OULU, FINLAND, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a thrilling pitching contest during the European Junior Chamber International (JCI) Conference in Oulu on Saturday, a jury selected the 5G Mokki Tech Space concept, developed by the student team of Start North association and Mökki Solutions Oy Ab in collaboration with universities and companies on three continents, as a global finalist for the 2024 Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) World Congress in Taoyuan, Taiwan, which will take place from October 29th to November 2nd.
The concept stood out for its innovative prowess and scalability, as well as for its positive impact on sustainable development.
A HIGH-TECH COTTAGE
The Mokki 5G Tech Space is a modular high-tech unit for the use and development of software applications and digital services, including those that leverage ultra-fast internet connections to render an immersive user experience.
The name ‘Mokki’ is derived from the Finnish word ‘mökki’, which means ‘cottage’. The Tech Space unit comes in the shape of a cottage brimmed with information and communication technology.
Its support for Extended Reality (XR) technology enables people to learn, work, play and collaborate in data-secure, three-dimensional and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-assisted environments, via remote connections to any location in the world.
5G stands for Fifth-Generation Mobile Telecommunication technology, while the umbrella-term XR includes Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR).
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
By enabling remote education, work, services and entertainment, the tech units reduce the need for travel and relocation, construction and related energy use, thereby contributing significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions while accelerating economic and social development in different parts of the world.
5G Mokki Tech Spaces will bring XR and AI assisted training and work environments with stable internet and electricity supply, as well as business connections, first to Africa's leading university campuses and soon also to smaller towns and remote, otherwise poorly served areas.
The world is in need of a cost-effective XR workforce for knowledge work, remote services, as well as tasks like remote management of robotics in production processes.
As they learn and demonstrate their technical and problem-solving skills, users of a 5G Mokki Tech Space can connect remotely to companies' XR work environments without having to move away from their home region.
STAFFING OPPORTUNITIES
5G Mokki Tech Spaces provide HR departments of companies with unmediated access to the platform, creating opportunities to recruit and onboard remote workers based on their proven aptitudes working in 3D environments.
“These game-changing services are very compelling to young people and companies alike,” Mr. Lauri Hollo, CEO of Mökki Solutions Oy Ab, said. “Unlike social media, which helps to allocate companies' advertising money, our services directly help in identifying suitable talent, organizing production and developing a company's productivity. Furthermore, our global sustainability impact is far greater than that of social media.”
INVENTED BY STUDENTS
The 5G Mokki Tech Space was invented by students from Finland’s Aalto University’s 5G Summer School, organized by the Start North association and mentored by Nokia Oyj. The concept was subsequently tested at Stanford University, USC and UCLA in California, USA, after which the first Minimum-Viable Product (MVP) of the service was presented at Nokia headquarters’ Garage in Espoo, Finland. The service has since been developed in cooperation with leading European, African and American universities and companies.
In February 2024, the African School of Economics (ASE) and the Finnish University Consortium had started negotiations with several federal states in Nigeria for the deployment of 5G Tech Spaces on their university campuses and satellite-like service points. A model was developed with leading African universities on how to quickly apply the results of the Nigerian pilot in other African countries.
The negotiations came following talks between various stakeholders during the United Nations Conference of the Parties - COP28.
LOOKING FOR INVESTORS
Mökki Solutions Oy Ab is currently looking for investors who recognize the global market opportunity. For that purpose, the Finland-based company has a subsidiary in Palo Alto, next-door to Stanford University. It will soon be opening offices in Dubai, UAE, which serves as a bridge between Europe and Africa, and in Dublin, Ireland, a hub for international technology companies using remote workforce.
ABOUT COP 28
The United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) brought together world leaders, ministers and negotiators in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, between 30 November and 13 December 2023, to agree on how to address climate change. At COP28, twelve African universities presented a proposal for 5G Tech Spaces as an important Digital Climate Action tool.
ABOUT JCI
Junior Chamber International (JCI) is an international non-profit organization of young people between 18 and 40 years old with members in approximately 124 countries. It has consultative status with the Council of Europe, with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and with UNESCO. It encourages young people to become active citizens and to participate in efforts towards social and economic development, international cooperation, good-will, and understanding.
ABOUT CYE
The Creative Young Entrepreneur (CYE) competition is a pitching contest dedicated to fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit among today's brightest minds. It aims to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to transform their businesses and drive positive change in the world.
ABOUT START NORTH
Start North is an association that serves as an accelerator network to promote the learning and application of new technologies in order to meet the challenges of global sustainable development. With offices in Helsinki, Finland and Palo Alto, California, USA, the accelerator network consists of world-leading universities, companies, and not-for-profit organizations.
