5G Mokki Tech Space qualifies for 2024 CYE World Congress finals

Award Ceremony JCI Europe 2024. Mr. Aleksi Graf; JCI Finland; Mr. Kaveen Kumar Kumaravel, President, JCI; Mr. Lauri Hollo; Dr. Dickson K. Chembe; Mrs. Manuela Weber, EVP, JCI Europe; Dr. Jari Handelberg; Mr. Caleb Isoe. Mr. Lauri Hollo presenting the 5G Mokki Tech Space concept. Demos and discussion at the 5G Mökki stand at JCI Europe Oulu.

Pitching at the European JCI Conference 2024, the 5G Mokki Tech Space concept has qualified itself for the finals at the 2024 CYE World Congress in Taiwan.

Our services directly help in identifying suitable talent, organizing production and developing a company's productivity. Our global sustainability impact is far greater than that of social media.” — Mr. Lauri Hollo, CEO of Mökki Solutions Oy Ab