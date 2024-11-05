Southeastern Finnish 5G test network to further develop Mokki Tech Spaces

5G Mokki designers Antti Hevosmaa and Antti-Oskari Sinkkonen. Photo credit: Johannes Terhemaa. 5G Mokki designer Antti Hevosmaa close-up. Photo credit: Johannes Terhemaa. Discussing sustainable investment at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, California.

Xamk has received a 5G test license, advancing the Mokki Tech Space concept, a high-tech modular network that connects users across continents via XR and AI.

The covid pandemic taught us that the international community is capable of decisive cooperation, when the survival of the world requires it. The same urgency is required in fighting climate change.” — Dr. Jari Handelberg, Chairman of the Board of Start North.

MIKKELI, SOUTH-SAVONIA, FINLAND, November 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southeastern Finland University of Applied Sciences (Xamk) is set to implement a 5G test network at its campuses in Mikkeli and Savonlinna, as well as at Xamk's Active Life Lab in Mikkeli’s Saimaa Stadium, following the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom's issuance of a 5G test network license.The test network will play a key role in advancing the 5G Mokki Tech Space concept, a network of remotely connected, high-tech modular units styled like cottages and equipped with cutting-edge information and communication technology. Each unit, known as a "Mokki"—from the Finnish word for "cottage"—uses ultra-fast internet connections and extended reality (XR) technology to create an immersive user experience.The concept was initially developed by students during a 5G Summer School at Aalto University, organized by Start North and mentored by Nokia Oyj. It was later tested at Stanford University, USC, and UCLA in California, before the first minimum viable product was presented at Nokia’s headquarters. The 5G Mokki Tech Space is now being further developed in collaboration with universities and companies across Europe, Africa, and the Americas.Mokkis offer an XR-enabled, three-dimensional (3D) learning, remote work, and service environment, enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI). One of the most promising early use cases is their deployment in Africa, in partnership with African universities, both on campuses and in rural areas, where the units provide the added benefits of reliable internet connectivity, stable electricity, and business connections.5G Mokki Tech Spaces represent a bold vision for a future where education is more accessible and efficient, bridging the gap between students, universities, and the global workforce. These units will enable young African professionals to not only complete internationally recognized university degrees but also access remote employment and business opportunities.In turn, companies and organizations in Europe and North America will be able to tap into African talent through these same remote connections. Businesses can make their “digital twin” work environments available to a global workforce. Such XR-assisted work could involve, for instance, the remote management and control of production plants, home health care, or medical treatments and procedures.Mokkis help reduce the need for travel, construction, and other sources of greenhouse gas emissions, thereby supporting the goal of keeping global warming within the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by the Paris Climate Conference.Africa produces only 4 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, yet it is among the regions most affected by climate change. Its population is larger than China or India and is growing faster. Given its current reliance on fossil fuels, the continent plays a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing sustainable development worldwide.5G Mokki Tech Spaces support Africa’s rapid digitization and low-emission development. At the same time, Africa is building an XR workforce service that will assist the global community in reducing emissions. This initiative will also provide significant income for the continent.The creation and development of the 5G Mokki Tech Space concept have been positively influenced by EDUCase, a pilot project of the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture’s Global Program 2021-2024. EDUCase represents the majority of higher education institutions (HEIs) in Finland, connecting 11 universities and 15 universities of applied sciences. The pilot network collaborates with academic and societal partners in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia, aiming to promote sustainable collaboration in higher education and innovation.The EDUCase network has also facilitated networking and discussions at events like SOCAP 2024 and TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 in San Francisco, the JCI World Conference 2024 in Taiwan, and meetings with the European Investment Bank (EIB), underscoring the availability of institutional financing and private investments to support the launch of the 5G Mokki Tech Space concept.ADDITIONAL INFORMATIONXAMKSoutheastern Finland University of Applied Sciences (Xamk) is a leading national and international university of applied sciences, known for its extensive cooperation in education, research, development, and innovation, particularly with universities and companies. Xamk is Finland's largest university of applied sciences by R&D project volume.EDUCaseThe EDUCase Platform is a pilot initiative of the Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture’s Global Program 2021–2024. It engages faculty, academics, students, and staff in interdisciplinary efforts to build lasting partnerships for global challenges. With a network of 11 universities and 15 universities of applied sciences, it represents the majority of higher education institutions (HEIs) in Finland. The network is coordinated by Aalto University.TC DISRUPTTechCrunch Disrupt 2024 took place in San Francisco, California, October 28–30, 2024. Disrupt is where you’ll find innovation at every stage of your startup journey. The 5G Mokki Tech Space concept was presented and further developed recently at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.SOCAPSOCAP 2024 in San Francisco in October was where movement makers and institutional investors learn from each other; where academics share research with field operators; and where entrepreneurs showcase their scalable, world-changing ideas.JCI WORLD CONFERENCEThe JCI World Congress 2024 in Taoyuan, Taiwan, is the unifying event for Junior Chamber International an international nonprofit organization for young people with members in approximately 124 countries. It has consultative status with the Council of Europe, the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and UNESCO.COP28The United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP28) brought together world leaders, ministers, and negotiators in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in November-December, 2023, to agree on actions to address climate change. Twelve African universities presented a proposal for 5G Tech Spaces as an important Digital Climate Action tool.START NORTH The Start North association serves as an accelerator network to promote the learning and application of new technologies to meet the challenges of global sustainable development. With offices in Helsinki, Finland, and Palo Alto, California, USA, the accelerator network consists of world-leading universities, companies, and nonprofits.FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:Dr. Jari Handelberg, Chairman of the Board of Start North.Email: jari.handelberg@startnorth.comPREVIOUSLY: 5G Mokki Tech Space qualifies for 2024 CYE World Congress finals | Media Release, Start North, November 4, 2024.

