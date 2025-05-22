Serrala recognized in the 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Account Receivable Applications by QKS Group

QKS Group, a global provider of market research and advisory services, has recognized Serrala in its 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Account Receivable Applications.

This recognition by QKS Group highlights the measurable impact we deliver every day to global organizations.” — Prashant Kumar, VP of Alevate AR at Serrala

HAMBURG, HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QKS Group, a global provider of market research and advisory services, has recognized Serrala in its 2025 SPARK Matrix™ for Account Receivable Applications (ARA).The SPARK Matrix™ offers a detailed competitive analysis of the global ARA market, evaluating vendors based on Technology Excellence and Customer Impact. Serrala ranked among the top three providers, standing out for its deep ERP interoperability, AI-powered collections, and payment forecasting capabilities.Serrala’s position in the leader quadrant reflects its continued innovation and proven ability to help organizations manage receivables with intelligence and agility. With a strong presence across industries and seamless integration with major ERP systems like SAP, Serrala delivers a unique combination of automation, real-time insights, and operational control. Its solutions empower finance teams to drive down DSO, manage credit risk proactively, and unlock working capital.“Companies today expect more than automation. They need systems that can predict, prioritize, and act. With AI-driven payment forecasting, automated dispute resolution, and seamless ERP integration, our Alevate AR solution gives finance teams the tools to actively accelerate cash flow and reduce risk” said Prashant Kumar, VP of Alevate AR at Serrala. “This recognition by QKS Group highlights the measurable impact we deliver every day to global organizations.”Additional Resources:• Learn more about Serrala’s Alevate AR solution. About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications give finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration.Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.About QKS GroupQKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation through strategic research and growth advisory. Its insights help organizations develop strategies that drive innovation and market leadership.For more research, visit: https://qksgroup.com/

