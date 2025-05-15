Serrala unveils next-generation Finance Platform at 2025 Summit

Serrala Summit 2025

Serrala’s new Finance Platform streamlines AR, AP, and Payments, giving CFOs visibility, scalability, and a path to autonomous finance.

With the Serrala Finance Platform, we are delivering a finance automation hub that helps organizations accelerate innovation and manage finance operations with more speed, agility, and control.” — Axel Rebien, Serrala CEO.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the 2025 Serrala Summit, Serrala presented its vision for the Serrala Finance Platform, a comprehensive, plug-and-play working capital hub designed to integrate finance workflows, systems, and partners across cloud, SAP embedded, and hybrid environments. Positioned as a complete end-to-end solution, the platform will support critical business outcomes by streamlining Accounts Payable, Payments, and Accounts Receivable processes within a single, AI Powered cloud, making Serrala the only provider to cover the full spectrum of finance automation in one unified Intelligent Working Capital suite.This platform vision reflects the increasing pressure on finance teams to scale operations, adopt AI, and manage growing complexity while transitioning to Cloud environments such as SAP S/4HANA. The Serrala Finance Platform addresses these needs by enabling automation across the entire finance process, supporting SAPdeployment with cloud services, and future-proofing operations through AI, predictive analytics, and low-complexity integration. It is ERP-agnostic by design, providing a one-stop-shop for businesses using all leading ERP systems.“This is a major milestone in our transformation journey,” said Axel Rebien, CEO of Serrala. “With the Serrala Finance Platform, we are delivering a finance automation hub that is designed to help organizations accelerate innovation and manage finance operations with more speed, agility, and control.”Built to support diverse types of deployment, the platform provides access to Serrala’s full range of solutions. These are supported by advanced technologies including Serrala AI, real-time automation tools, and cloud-native services that deliver scalable innovation across the finance function. The Serrala Hub will become the one-stop destination for accessing all products, services, and real-time insights, offering a seamless and modern user experience.“Our approach is about enabling finance teams to evolve from manual to predictive and eventually to autonomous operations,” said Rami Chahine, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Serrala. “By bringing together Data, AI, Payments and finance automation in one platform, we’re helping our customers accelerate their working capital management and stay ahead in a rapidly changing environment, regardless of their ERP landscape”.The Serrala Finance Platform also includes Serrala Cloud Services for integrations, Business Intelligence, managed services, and add-ons, as well as access to new Cloud services to support our SAP customer base transition to clean-core through cloud powered Fiori applications.The platform will begin rolling out globally in 2025, marking a major step in Serrala’s journey to redefine the future of finance automation.About SerralaSerrala is the global market leader and pioneering innovator in finance process automation. Our award-winning suite of applications gives finance leaders the power to evolve, optimize their working capital and streamline all workflows, planning, and compliance, by automating all operational processes across Order to Cash, Procure to Pay, Cash Flow Management, and Treasury.Serrala’s AI-powered finance automation suite is trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide to gain real-time insights and create operational excellence through high performance engineering and seamless integration.Serrala has been advancing the office of the CFO for over 40 years with solutions that accelerate growth, enhance decision-making, and achieve sustainable finance success.

