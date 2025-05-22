Articulate Partners with New Leaf Technologies to provide Certified Training Across Africa

Michael Hanly - Managing Director - New Leaf Technologies

Empowering a Continent: Africa Gains Direct Access to World-Class E-Learning with Articulate’s First Certified Training Partnership

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global e-learning software leader Articulate has appointed New Leaf Technologies as an official African partner and the continent’s sole certified training provider for Articulate’s award-winning tools, including Articulate 360 and Rise. This strategic appointment underscores both New Leaf’s deep expertise in digital learning and Africa’s rapid emergence as a growth hub for scalable e-learning solutions.

With the continent’s increasing demand for flexible, high-impact training across corporate, government, and educational sectors, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the digital learning space. Africa’s young population, growing mobile penetration, and expanding digital infrastructure are accelerating the adoption of remote and mobile learning technologies.

According to industry forecasts, Africa’s e-learning market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of over 15% in the coming years. Countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, and Egypt are at the forefront of this growth, driving demand for agile, modern learning platforms that can upskill workforces and streamline training at scale.

The Articulate-New Leaf partnership ensures that organisations across Africa will now have direct access to certified training, delivered locally and tailored to the region’s unique learning environments. This includes live workshops, virtual training sessions, implementation support, and ongoing professional development—all aligned with Articulate’s globally recognised learning methodologies.

“We’re honoured to be named an Articulate official partner and the only certified training provider in Africa,” said Michael Hanly, Managing Director of New Leaf Technologies. “This partnership will give African organisations the tools, training, and support they need to design world-class learning experiences that are both engaging and effective.”

As Articulate’s exclusive training partner on the continent, New Leaf will serve as a central hub for learning and development professionals seeking to build capacity, improve training outcomes, and future-proof their organisations through digital learning.

