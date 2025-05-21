Gausium Champions Sustainable Cleaning Solutions at International SPAR Congress 2025

Gausium Scrubber 50 and Phantas at International SPAR Congress 2025

Gausium unveils sustainable cleaning robots and solutions at the 2025 SPAR Congress, highlighting its role in shaping the future of smart retail cleaning.

ZAGREB, CROATIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From May 20, 2025, Gausium Robotics proudly participated in the International SPAR Congress held in Croatia, where over 400 key decision-makers from 35 countries gathered to shape the future of global retail. Representing Gausium, Peter Kwestro, Global Strategic Marketing and Business Development Director, introduced the company’s latest breakthroughs in autonomous cleaning technology to a distinguished international audience.Gausium’s presence at the Congress marks a milestone in its strategic collaboration with SPAR International, which recently signed a Global Agreement with Gausium to implement autonomous cleaning robots across SPAR stores worldwide.During the event, Mr. Kwestro showcased Gausium’s newest innovations, including the Beetle , a heavy-duty autonomous sweeper, and Omnie, a next-generation AI-powered floor cleaning robot, alongside crowd favorites Phantas and Scrubber 50. These advanced solutions are already operating in numerous SPAR stores across Europe, delivering enhanced operational efficiency, consistent cleaning quality, and reduced labor dependency.In line with its commitment to sustainability, Gausium also unveiled Gausium Leaves — a groundbreaking seaweed-based, 100% biodegradable cleaning sheet. Free of plastic and PVOH, and dissolvable in cold water, Gausium Leaves represent a bold leap toward zero-waste cleaning in retail environments “As a technology leader in commercial cleaning robotics, we are proud to support SPAR’s global operations with smarter, greener cleaning solutions,” said Peter Kwestro. “Our mission is to empower the retail sector with technologies that not only enhance performance but also contribute to a more sustainable future.”Gausium continues to drive the digital transformation of cleaning and facility management through AI-driven innovation, positioning itself as a trusted partner to major retailers across Europe and beyond.About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

