Gausium to Showcase Its Latest Autonomous Cleaning Innovations at CCE 2025

SHANGHAI, CHINA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gausium, a global leader in autonomous cleaning technology, is set to unveil its latest intelligent cleaning solutions at the China Clean Expo ( CCE ) 2025, taking place from March 31 to April 3 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Under the new show slogan — “Following Your Needs, Leading Clean,” Gausium will present a fresh chapter of its brand philosophy that focuses on empathy-driven innovation and purposeful leadership in cleanliness.New slogan captures the company’s commitment to needs-based innovation and clean leadershipDeparting from the brand’s previous assertive slogans such as “The Best Made Even Better,” this year’s message channels a softer, more introspective spirit. Rooted in the Taoist wisdom of the Tao Te Ching — “欲先民，必以身后之” (“To lead the people, one must follow behind them”) — the slogan reflects Gausium’s belief in leading the cleaning industry not by outshining others, but by quietly responding to the real needs of people and places. It is an ode to humility, respect, and forward-looking innovation inspired by user experience.Pioneering Technologies Take the Stage: Introducing Beetle and Omnie At Hall N3/D01, Gausium will showcase two of its most anticipated next-generation products: Beetle and Omnie.Beetle, Gausium’s new autonomous industrial sweeper designed for warehousing environments, is compact yet powerful — engineered to tackle heavy-duty dust and debris while maintaining a dust-free operation. Its debut in China marks Gausium’s bold expansion into industrial logistics, a testament to the company’s vision of applying intelligent cleaning to diverse, previously underserved spaces.Omnie, the all-in-one flagship model, will also make its first appearance at CCE. Built with advanced 360° sensing capabilities, AI-powered spot cleaning, and pre-sweep functionality, Omnie is tailored to deliver precision and efficiency in dynamic commercial environments.Both models feature cutting-edge sensor fusion technology, enabling superior obstacle avoidance, route planning, and real-time adaptability.A Vision for Clean Innovation“At Gausium, we don’t just build robots — we build solutions that understand and adapt to the evolving needs of our users,” said Baoxing Qin, CTO of Gausium. “With Beetle and Omnie, we’re not only enhancing technological sophistication, but also embracing a deeper responsibility: to lead the future of cleaning with empathy, intelligence, and integrity.”Visitors can explore Gausium’s full product lineup and experience live demonstrations at Hall N3/D01, Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from March 31 to April 3, 2025.About GausiumGausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning solutions with more than 4,000 customers in more than 70 countries and regions. Products and services of Gausium include commercial floor cleaning robots, docking stations, cloud platform and application software, and more in the pipeline. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world’s most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.

