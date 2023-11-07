GAUSIUM LAUNCHES THE LATEST SCRUBBER 50 PRO IN THE ISSA SHOW 2023 INNOVATION AWARDS PROGRAM
Gausium Unveils the Latest Scrubber 50 Pro at ISSA Show 2023 - Innovative AI-Powered Floor Cleaning Technology in Las Vegas. Join Gausium at Booth #1047.LAS VEGAS, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gausium is pleased to announce that, in addition to participating in the exhibits at ISSA Show North America in Las Vegas from November 13 – 16, 2023, Gausium is also entering Scrubber 50 Pro into the ISSA Show 2023 Innovation Awards Program. The annual awards program is produced in partnership with Informa Markets and ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association and will be held in conjunction with the event.
The Innovation Awards Program recognizes the cleaning industry’s most innovative products and services as voted on by cleaning-industry distributors, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and residential cleaners. Entries are new products and services from top manufacturers and suppliers throughout the cleaning industry organized into five categories: Cleaning Agents; Dispensers; Equipment; Services and Technology; and Supplies and Accessories.
"We are eagerly anticipating our participation in this year's event, where we will proudly unveil the latest iteration of Gausium's best-selling machine, the Scrubber 50 Pro," said Peter Kwestro, Global BD Director of Gausium. "Last year, our Phantas was honored with the prestigious 'Innovation of the Year' Award at ISSA. This year, Gausium is once again in the running for the Innovation Award with our Scrubber 50 Pro.”
Scrubber 50 Pro is a market-tested, multi-award-winning autonomous floor cleaning solution entirely developed in-house by Gausium. Its standout feature is the groundbreaking Auto Spot Cleaning mode, which harnesses the power of AI deep learning technology. This innovative robot can not only detect stains and debris on the floor but also autonomously perform spot cleaning where it identifies the waste, rather than adhering to a rigid predetermined path."Our latest iteration of the Scrubber 50 Pro brings substantial enhancements to its Auto Spot Cleaning capability. The robot now excels in adapting its cleaning modes, switching between sweeping and scrubbing based on the type of waste it encounters, whether solid or liquid," explained Peter Kwestro.
The three-day ISSA trade show is scheduled to run from November 14th to November 16th, 2023. According to Kwestro, on Tuesday, November 14th, there will be a Happy Hour event at the Gausium booth from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The event will feature the Gausium Workshop, a Robot Demo, and complimentary drinks. On Wednesday, November 15th, Gausium's innovative Scrubber 50 Pro will be on display at the Innovation Showcase & Theater. Throughout the entire exhibition, the robot will be showcased at pedestal number 26 in Booth #2247.
“Customers and friends are warmly invited to join us at Gausium's Booth #1047, where dynamic demonstrations of our latest robots, engaging presentations, and a delightful Happy Hour await” urged Peter Kwestro.
Registration is open for the ISSA Show North America. All registrants have even more options this year to make the most out of investing in world-class education, certifications, and networking events.
About Gausium
Gausium is a leading company of AI-powered autonomous cleaning and service robots with more than 4,000 successful deployments in 50 countries and regions. Driven by a vision to lead the intelligent digital transformation of the cleaning and service industry, Gausium offers the world's most comprehensive portfolio of commercial cleaning robots, empowering individuals to work smarter and lead more fulfilling lives.
Gausium's products have undergone rigorous market testing and have garnered acclaim from a plethora of prestigious industry accolades, including the CMS Purus Innovation Awards, InterClean Amsterdam Innovation Awards, European Cleaning & Hygiene Awards, ISSA Innovation Awards, Middle East Cleaning, Hygiene & Facilities Awards, and INCLEAN Excellence Awards, among others.
About ISSA Show North America
The ISSA Show North America exhibition and conference brings together executives and leaders from all segments of the commercial and residential cleaning industries. This annual event is produced in partnership by Informa Markets and ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and is the leading platform for manufacturers, distributors, and facility service providers to connect, do business, and share information. In addition to an extensive exhibitors and products, the show offers a robust education program where attendees learn the latest trends from industry experts, discuss best practices with peers, and earn technical training and professional certification. For 2020, the show will be hosted virtually. For more information, visit issashow.com.
Marketing Dept.
Gausium
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube