Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 22, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Butler Butler County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Clark Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Cuyahoga Green Inspiration Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Warrensville Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fayette Fayette County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Franklin Eastland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Glendale Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Hancock McComb Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cory-Rawson Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Jefferson County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Madison City of London
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Pleasant Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Miami Bethel Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Scioto Portsmouth City School District
5/22/2025 TO 5/22/2025		 Performance Audit
Summit Northfield Center Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Imagine Leadership Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Turtlecreek-Monroe Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

