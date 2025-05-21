Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 22, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Butler
|Butler County District Board of Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|Northwestern Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Cuyahoga
|Green Inspiration Academy
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Warrensville Heights City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fayette
|Fayette County Park District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Eastland Preparatory Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Glendale Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Hancock
|McComb Union Cemetery
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cory-Rawson Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Madison
|City of London
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Pleasant Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Miami
|Bethel Local School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Richard Allen Preparatory
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Portsmouth City School District
5/22/2025 TO 5/22/2025
|Performance Audit
|Summit
|Northfield Center Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Imagine Leadership Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Turtlecreek-Monroe Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
