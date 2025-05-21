Audit Advisory for Thursday, May 22, 2025

Public Affairs

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Butler Butler County District Board of Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Clark Northwestern Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Cuyahoga Green Inspiration Academy

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit Warrensville Heights City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fayette Fayette County Park District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Franklin Eastland Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Glendale Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hamilton County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Hancock McComb Union Cemetery

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cory-Rawson Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Jefferson County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Logan Mental Health, Drug & Alcohol Services Board of Logan and Champaign Counties

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Madison City of London

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Area Cooperative Computerized Educational Service System Council

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Pleasant Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Miami Bethel Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Richard Allen Preparatory

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Richland Plymouth - Shiloh Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Portsmouth City School District

5/22/2025 TO 5/22/2025 Performance Audit Summit Northfield Center Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Imagine Leadership Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Turtlecreek-Monroe Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit