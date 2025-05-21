Free Webinar on Professional Privilege Tax May 27

NASHVILLE -- Join the Department of Revenue on May 27 at 9 am Central time for a free webinar to discuss the professional privilege tax.

Professional privilege tax is due June 1 each year for individuals licensed or registered to practice in Tennessee any one of the professions listed in Tenn. Code Ann. §67-4-1702. We will discuss the process, including who is required to pay and how and when to file payment. Learn more about the professional privilege tax on our website.

Register for the webinar through our website.

The May 27 webinar is part of a free series the department offers to the public. More information is available on our website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for administering state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as collecting taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of the total state revenue. During the 2024 fiscal year, it collected $22.2 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

