Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,732 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,067 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice: Bail Bondsmen/Court Clerk Quarterly Reports

Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 01:48pm

Effective July 1, 2025, Public Chapter 396 (2025) requires every professional bail bondsman licensed to do business in this state to file a quarterly report with the Department of Revenue. The first report is due on October 25, 2025.  For more information, read important notice #25-08.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Important Notice: Bail Bondsmen/Court Clerk Quarterly Reports

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more