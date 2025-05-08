Important Notice: Bail Bondsmen/Court Clerk Quarterly Reports

Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 01:48pm Effective July 1, 2025, Public Chapter 396 (2025) requires every professional bail bondsman licensed to do business in this state to file a quarterly report with the Department of Revenue. The first report is due on October 25, 2025. For more information, read important notice #25-08.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.