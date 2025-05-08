Important Notice: Short-Term Rental Unit: 30-Day Occupancy

Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:19pm Public Chapter 364 (2025), effective July 1, 2025, subjects the first 30 days of occupancy in a short-term rental unit to the local occupancy tax, regardless of the overall length of stay. Read more information in important notice #25-07.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.