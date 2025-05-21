ICE Arrests Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in the Death of Minnesota Mom, Victoria Eileen Harwell

Minnesota refused to honor this criminal illegal alien’s ICE detainers twice

WASHINGTON – German Llangari Inga, an illegal alien from Ecuador, was charged with vehicular homicide that resulted in the death of Minnesota mom, Victoria Eileen Harwell in August of 2024.

Pictured: Victoria Eileen Harwell

According to court documents, Llangari Inga’spreliminary breathalyzer revealed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. A test of a blood sample collected by police about 2½ hours later found his blood alcohol content was 0.141%, still well above the legal limit.

Immediately following the crime, ICE placed a detainer for Llangari upon his arrest for criminal vehicular homicide on Aug. 4, 2024. The Hennepin County Jail refused to honor the detainer, and he was released without notification to ICE on August 6, 2024. Llangari was arrested again on May 10, 2025, on an outstanding warrant for vehicular homicide by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and ICE placed a detainer the same day. He was released May 13 without notification to ICE. ICE arrested Llangari Inga on May 16, 2025.

Pictured: German Llangari Inga

“Despite a lack of cooperation from local Minnesota authorities, ICE arrested criminal illegal alien German Llangari Inga. This criminal illegal alien has been evading prosecution for vehicular homicide that resulted in the death of Minnesota mom, Victoria Eileen Harwell,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Despite Hennepin County refusing to honor this criminal illegal alien’s detainer TWICE, ICE officers tracked him down and removed this criminal from Minnesota’s streets. Tim Walz should be thanking ICE not using despicable rhetoric. Remember sanctuary politicians are fighting for criminal illegal aliens. President Trump and Secretary Noem are fighting for the victims of illegal alien crime, like Eileen Harwell.”

###