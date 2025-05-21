ICBS & MY FOOD 2025: RECORD TURNOUT, CHAMPIONS CROWNED, AND 2026 DATES ANNOUNCED

ICBS and MyFood 2025 continue to connect the best in café culture, beverages, and mixology while championing the slow food movement focused on local food and beverage sourcing in the sector’s supply chain. YBhg Datuk Isham Ishak, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, (second from the left) and the VIP entourage touring the ICBS and MyFood 2025 exhibition floor. Top 3 winners of the Malaysia Open Brewers Cup celebrating their accomplishment at ICBS 2025.

ICBS & MyFood 2025 drew 12,667 visitors, spotlighting café culture, mixology, and local F&B sourcing at KL Convention Centre.

This year’s record turnout and exceptional talent on display underscore Malaysia’s growing reputation as a hub for culinary excellence and beverage innovation” — Alun Jones

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS) and My Food 2025 concluded with resounding success, attracting an impressive 12,667 visitors over three days at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. ICBS showcased the best in café culture, beverages, mixology, with MyFood championing the slow food movement with an emphasis on increasing local food and beverage sourcing in the ecosystem.The event was officially launched by YBhg. Datuk Isham Ishak, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, underscoring the Malaysian government’s commitment to supporting the growth of the local food and beverage industry in line with long term objectives to improve national food security.Celebrating Excellence: Coffee and Mixology Champions CrownedOne of the major highlights of ICBS was the thrilling conclusion of the Malaysian Open Coffee Championship, where the baristas and coffee artisans from all over the country competed for top honours. This year’s champions are:• Ryan Chan of Curate Coffee Roasters – Champion, Malaysia Open Barista Championship 2025• Chang Wee Jiat of Afloat Coffee Roaster – Champion, Malaysia Open Latte Art Championship 2025• Lian Hong Soon of 103 Coffee – Champion, Malaysia Open Brewers Cup 2025In addition to the Malaysia Open Coffee Championship, the first ever Eciatto Halal Mixology Competition held at ICBS captivated audiences with its creative flair, crowning the following winners:• 1st Place: Azarya Sukau (Whisky House KL)• 2nd Place: Naseeb Nassan Berin (Bella Pasta & Wine TTDI)• 3rd Place: Gary Loco (Trinidad Cigar Club)An educational platform for local food sourcingMyFood in line with its core messaging of encouraging more local sourcing, played host to a two-day conference featuring distinguished speakers from the Federal Marketing Authority (FAMA), Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Malaysian Pepper Board (MPB), Kearney Southeast Asia, the KLCC Sustainable Alliance, Sri Lovely Rice Farm, Boomgrow Farms, Culinova Consulting, Star Dynamic Resources, amongst others. Delegates were treated to a highly informative experience covering topics such as food security, sustainable sourcing, and equally importantly how more local food choices can improve your health and diet.“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to ICBS and My Food 2025. This year’s record turnout and exceptional talent on display underscore Malaysia’s growing reputation as a hub for culinary excellence and beverage innovation,” said Alun Jones, Project Director, Montgomery Asia. “We are also particularly excited to see the successful debut of MyFood and we feel this show can play no small part in championing the increased take up of local food sourcing for everyone’s benefit.”Jones also expressed his gratitude to the key partners and supporters of the event, “We would express our sincere gratitude to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) without their full backing we would not have been able to deliver MyFood to market and we are also extremely grateful to the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) for bringing such an exciting showcase of local products. Special thanks to University Putra Malaysia (UPM) for being our Strategic Partner and for also showcasing some exceptional content in the exhibition. We are also extremely grateful to the Malaysia Cocoa Board and the Malaysian Pepper Board for their steadfast support”.“We extend our sincere gratitude to our partners and sponsors for their exceptional contribution, especially the support of Malaysian government agencies, including the Malaysian Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE),” continued Jones.Jones added “We also like to pay special tribute to Barista Guild Asia for agreeing to co locate the exciting Malaysian Open Barista Competition (MOBC) at ICBS this year, it was a win-win collaboration for both parties, and we hope we can continue this partnership in the years ahead.”Looking Ahead to 2026ICBS and MyFood will return from 7-9 May 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and will once again provide the recognised platform for Malaysia’s café community.For more information and to register, visit www.intl-cbs.com for ICBS and https://myfood-expo.com/ for My Food.### END ###Media Contacts:• TQPR Malaysia – Aldric Toyad – aldric@tqpr.com• TQPR Malaysia – Jordan Long – jordanl@tqpr.comAbout International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS):With a focus on speciality coffee, café lifestyle, services, and equipment, ICBS will offer an international-standard exhibition in a rapidly developing sector of the lifestyle economy. ICBS is the marketplace for café owners, managers, and other sections of the F&B community to network and source high-quality products. The show will also provide suppliers with branding and sponsorship opportunities within a highly specialised and relevant community.For more information on ICBS, please visit www.intl-cbs.com About MyFood:MyFood 2025 is a new initiative by Montgomery Asia launched in conjunction with the International Café & Beverage Show (ICBS) to spotlight Malaysia’s evolving food ecosystem. Designed to complement the café and beverage industry, MyFood 2025 champions local sourcing, shorter supply chains, and sustainable food systems. The platform connects café operators, chefs, and retailers with local producers, agritech innovators, and food security stakeholders to advance national resilience and reduce dependence on imported food. Anchored by a two-day conference, My Food 2025 also explores themes such as the slow food movement, nutrition, and the role of policy in shaping Malaysia’s future food landscape.For more information on MyFood, visit https://myfood-expo.com/ About Montgomery Asia:Established in 2016, Montgomery Asia is a wholly owned subsidiary of UK-based Montgomery Group, one of the world’s most widely respected exhibition companies since 1895. Montgomery Asia focuses on the growing Asian market, striving to bring the group’s flagship events to the region and developing new trade shows that meet the needs of the Asian market in a safe, controlled manner during these difficult times.

