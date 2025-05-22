SplashBI Named to Georgia Fast 40 List, Recognized for Growth and Innovation

SplashBI Named to Georgia Fast 40

SplashBI celebrates being named a 2025 Georgia Fast 40 company for its rapid growth, AI innovation, and commitment to Georgia's vibrant talent ecosystem.

DULUTH, GA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , the unified enterprise analytics platform helping organizations unlock insights across Finance, HR, Sales, and Supply Chain, has been named a 2025 Georgia Fast 40 honoree by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth ( ACG ). This prestigious award recognizes the 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia based on revenue and employment growth.“AI is transforming how businesses engage with data, but insight still requires human context,” said Kiran Pasham, President and Co-Founder of SplashBI. “We’re building a future where AI enhances human potential, and that philosophy is embedded in both our technology and our culture.”Georgia has played a central role in SplashBI’s growth story. With a deep bench of higher education institutions and a thriving professional community, the company thrives by blending fresh perspectives from recent graduates with seasoned expertise from industry veterans. This diversity drives the open, learning-focused culture that fuels innovation at SplashBI.As part of that innovation, SplashBI continues to lead in enterprise AI with its conversational engine, SplashAI, which brings the power of natural language to enterprise reporting while keeping people at the center of the experience.“This recognition is a testament to the energy, creativity, and resilience of our team,” said Naveen Miglani, CEO and Co-Founder. “We’re proud to be headquartered in Georgia and surrounded by so much talent and opportunity. As AI continues to evolve, we see it unlocking entirely new markets and revenue streams, not just for SplashBI, but for the customers we serve.”In addition to its growth and innovation, SplashBI remains committed to giving back. Community involvement and supporting causes that align with the company’s values are core to its identity, reflecting a belief that long-term success means making a positive impact beyond business.The 2025 Georgia Fast 40 honorees will be celebrated at a special event on June 12, 2025 at Flourish Atlanta.About SplashBISplashBI is a unified enterprise analytics platform that empowers organizations to make data-driven decisions by providing real-time access to actionable insights. With pre-built content for Finance, HR, Sales, and Supply Chain, SplashBI offers a powerful mix of self-service reporting, visual dashboards, and SplashAI, its conversational AI engine that brings the power of language to enterprise data. Headquartered in Georgia, SplashBI serves organizations around the world and is committed to innovation, inclusivity, and impact. Learn more at www.splashbi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.