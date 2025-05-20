Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,393 in the last 365 days.

MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, at approximately 1:37 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 300 block of Elm Street, Northwest. The suspect proceeded to snatch property from the victim’s face before fleeing the scene.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 18-year-old Vamorin Thompson of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, and Theft (Second Degree).

CCN:25049958

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more