MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Theft

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect involved in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Sunday, April 6, 2025, at approximately 1:37 p.m., the suspect approached the victim in the 300 block of Elm Street, Northwest. The suspect proceeded to snatch property from the victim’s face before fleeing the scene.

On Monday, May 19, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court warrant, 18-year-old Vamorin Thompson of Northwest, D.C., was arrested and charged with Simple Assault, and Theft (Second Degree).

CCN:25049958

