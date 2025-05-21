Fielden Family Dentistry Shares Guidance on Preventing Summer Dental Emergencies

Fielden Family Dentistry logo

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As temperatures rise and summer begins, outdoor activities, sports leagues, and vacations become central to daily life in Washington, NC. With this seasonal shift comes a significant increase in dental emergencies. From accidental poolside slips to contact sports collisions, summer months see a marked rise in oral injuries that require prompt and often urgent dental care.According to the Journal of the American Dental Association, nearly 13-39% of dental injuries are sports-related, with children and young adults being the most common patients. The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) also reports that traumatic dental injuries peak during summer months when outdoor physical activity is at its highest. Many of these incidents are preventable with education and appropriate protective measures.Common Types of Summer Dental EmergenciesTooth Fractures - Often caused by impact during sports or accidental falls, tooth fractures can range from minor chips to significant breaks affecting the tooth's structure.Dental Avulsions - The complete displacement of a tooth from its socket, known as dental avulsion, requires immediate attention. Prompt action can increase the likelihood of successful reimplantation.Soft Tissue Injuries - Lacerations to the lips, cheeks, or tongue are common during recreational activities and may necessitate professional evaluation to prevent infection and ensure proper healing.Preventive Measures That Make a DifferencePreventing summer dental emergencies starts with simple habits. The consistent use of mouthguards during any sport or recreational activity involving physical contact can dramatically reduce the risk of injury. Custom-fitted mouthguards, available from dental professionals, offer superior protection compared to over-the-counter versions.Ensuring children play safely near pools, on trampolines, and around bikes can minimize the chance of falls that result in oral injuries. Summer camps and athletic programs should be encouraged to incorporate oral safety into their training protocols. Regular dental checkups, especially before the start of a busy summer season, allow practitioners to catch and address vulnerabilities such as loose fillings, weakened enamel, or signs of bruxism that might predispose a person to injury.Knowing When to Seek HelpUnderstanding the difference between a true dental emergency and a non-urgent issue is crucial during off-hours or while traveling. Dental offices should be contacted immediately for broken or knocked-out teeth, lost crowns, abscesses, or soft tissue injuries that cause prolonged bleeding. Emergency rooms are the appropriate destination for cases involving severe trauma, facial fractures, or when dental pain is accompanied by swelling and fever, indicating a potential systemic infection.If a tooth is knocked out, it should be handled carefully by the crown (not the root), gently rinsed, and, if possible, placed back into the socket or kept in milk or a tooth preservation kit until professional care can be provided. Time is a critical factor in these situations, and contacting a dentist within 30 minutes offers the best chance for saving the tooth.A Community-Focused Approach to Dental HealthIn coastal communities like Washington, NC, where outdoor recreation plays a vital role in local culture, raising awareness about seasonal oral health risks helps reduce preventable injuries. Educational outreach efforts from local dental practices, including safety talks at schools, summer camps, and recreation centers, strengthen public knowledge and reinforce good habits. Practices that offer flexible emergency appointments and clear communication protocols make a lasting difference in how families manage unexpected dental issues. By building a relationship with a local provider, community members benefit from continuity of care, personal medical history awareness, and a trusted point of contact in times of need.About Fielden Family DentistryFielden Family Dentistry has been providing exceptional dental care since 1980, when Dr. Harry R. (Frosty) Culp founded the practice on the principle of putting people first. Today, the tradition continues with a team dedicated to gentle, attentive, and comprehensive care. From preventive check-ups to cosmetic dentistry, each patient receives high-quality treatment tailored to individual needs. The experienced staff ensures a welcoming environment where patient comfort is prioritized, making every visit as stress-free as possible. Located in High Point, NC, Fielden Family Dentistry proudly serves the community with integrity and expertise. For appointments or more information, contact 336-889-2434 or visit Fielden Family Dentistry online

