Infinidium Power Corp Launches INFIN Compute Credit Coin: The New Standard in Sustainable AI Infrastructure

View inside of a 50 Chamber 5 MW Datacenter Facility Vortex Vacuum Chamber with airflow

AI compute at $2/hour on H200 GPUs-Infinidium launches the INFIN token, enabling global infrastructure access with clean, self-powered technology.

Infinidium (Infin/USDC:INFIN)

INFIN is the future of AI infrastructure—fast to deploy, profitable from day one, and powered by heat that others throw away. This isn’t just better tech—it’s a new standard and revolution.” — Paul Grist

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinidium Power Corp, a Canadian AI infrastructure innovator and Nvidia Inception Partner, has launched its INFIN ERC-20 utility token. The world’s first blockchain based compute credit backed by emissions-reducing AI clusters. Redeemable at a fixed rate of $2/hour for H200-class GPU workloads, INFIN delivers up to 90% savings over traditional cloud compute pricing.The seed round begins June 1 and is limited to a $1 million raise at $0.05/token, representing the release of 20 million INFIN tokens. This exclusive early offering provides first access to compute credits at the platform's lowest ever rate to spark the transitionary technology. Redemption begins 30 days after the Seed close, tracked and verified via blockchain-linked wallet credentials and purchase timestamp."INFIN represents the most capital-efficient, environmentally responsible compute model in the world," said Paul Grist, CEO. “Our clusters are deployed in 30 days, powered entirely by waste heat, and generate immediate cashflow - no grid, no water, no permitting.”The Global Datacenter Crisis: Heat, Water & Climate ImpactToday’s AI infrastructure comes at an enormous environmental cost. Traditional datacenters consume over 776 terawatt-hours of electricity annually, waste more than 700 TWh as heat, and draw over 1 trillion gallons of freshwater each year, discharging thermal pollution into the air and sensitive ecosystems, effectively functioning as global furnaces. Furthermore, many now rely on harmful industrial refrigerants for liquid cooling such as PFCs and HFOs, which contribute to global warming at up to 12,000 times the rate of CO₂.As governments around the world push toward net-zero standards, the scalability and sustainability of current cloud compute architecture is under intense scrutiny. These factors are colliding with rising AI demand, creating a massive gap in available compute that can meet both economic and environmental requirements. The traditional data infrastructure model one of the most environmentally damaging sectors globally and set to grow exponentially for decades.By contrast, Infinidium’s model eliminates cooling, grid energy, and water dependence entirely:Effective PUE as low as 0.50 through heat-to-power conversion (record benchmark PUE: 1.03)Zero water, zero refrigerants, zero emissions dependency and no significant permittingCarbon Capture via specialized free airflow air intake filters to further enhance the footprintSelf-powered from waste heat using integrated thermoelectric and an axial flux generation systemStage | Token Price | Raise Target | Tokens Issued | Effective \$/Hour | Discount vs Market | Round TimingSeed Round | $0.05 $1,000,000 20,000,000 $2.00/hr ~90% Opens June 1, 2025Presale Round 1 | $0.10 $2,000,000 20,000,000 $5.00/hr ~75% 30 days after Seed closePresale Round 2 I $0.25 $5,000,000 20,000,000 $10.00/hr ~50% 30 days after Round 1 closePresale Round 3 | $0.50 $10,000,000 20,000,000 $16.00/hr ~20% 30 days after Round 2 closePublic ICO | $1.00 $20,000,000 20,000,000 Market 5% TBAThe Infrastructure ModelEach Edge Datacenter will be governed by Infinidium’s proprietary LLM-based orchestration system. This advanced AI layer manages all aspects of company operations from real-time software deployment and content generation workloads to autonomous facility scaling, background compute monetization, and global distributed platform optimization. It ensures maximum utilization, energy balancing, and dynamic revenue alignment across all infrastructure tiers.Each 5 MW cluster occupies only 5,000 sq. ft., contains 6,400 NVIDIA H200 GPUs, and is fully self-cooled/self-powered via waste energy recovery and electromagnetic generation systems. Each site delivers:An estimated $1.475B/year in gross revenue95%+ net marginsROI in as little as 90 daysCarbon offsets exceeding 30,860 tCO₂e annuallyClusters are modular, engineered to scale with total infrastructure costs as low as $300,000 per MW—enabled by on-site generation hardware.The roadmap includes 126 clusters online by 2030, supported entirely through forward carbon sales and platform revenue—no equity dilution financing required for expansions.Closing VisionINFIN isn’t a concept—it’s a live, asset-backed compute solution aligned with sustainability, speed, and profitability. As generative AI workloads scale, the global demand for compute is skyrocketing while energy, water, and emissions limitations restrict traditional datacenter growth.Infinidium is the first system designed from the ground up to reverse those trends. Our model is lean, modular, and environmentally aligned—powered entirely by energy recovered from GPU waste heat, without dependence on cooling towers, substations, or industrial water networks.This $1 million seed round is more than a capital raise. It’s a computing revolution—empowering developers, startups, research labs, and enterprises to run AI workloads on the cleanest, most cost-efficient infrastructure in existence. Tokens purchased in this round will secure the lowest possible price point, ahead of rising rates in upcoming presale and public ICO rounds.AI needs sustainable infrastructure and real environmental standards. INFIN is the new benchmark for the future.Join us at the foundation of a system built across continents and applications—deployed in 30 days, enable capital payback periods in 90 days, and powered by the proprietary Vortex Vacuum Chamber (VVC) system, which delivers self-cooled, waste-heat-powered infrastructure unlike anything in the industry.Legal & Compliance OverviewINFIN is a non-security utility token designed strictly for access to compute time on Infinidium's self-powered GPU infrastructure. It does not represent ownership, equity, voting rights, revenue sharing, or any form of investment contract under Canadian, U.S., or international securities laws.The token’s utility is limited to the redemption of compute credits on the Infinidium platform. Redemption requires wallet authentication and verification of purchase timestamp and is not guaranteed beyond network availability and platform performance.INFIN tokens are non-refundable, non-custodial, and are not intended for speculative resale. They may not be purchased by residents of jurisdictions where such tokens are prohibited or regulated as securities unless in compliance with applicable laws.This offering is made pursuant to utility token guidelines and does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum, or solicitation for securities. All participants are solely responsible for complying with their local lawsCoin Credits & Whitepaper available atfinidium.caContact: Paul Grist, CEO — paul@infinidium.ca

The Vortex Vacuum Chamber

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.