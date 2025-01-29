Infinidium Power Corp. Unveils Breakthrough 100% Self-Powered Datacenter Technology

The AFPMG In the base of each unit amplifies Waste Heat Recovered Energy by more than 10X. Vortex Vacuum Chamber Modular installation layout at a converted use building

The next generation of truly sustainable Datacenters

The Axial Flux Generator integration into our system is a metamorphosis, with unmatched economics and the ability to generate self-sustaining electricity, our tech is a catalyst for global change,” — Paul Grist CEO

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinidium Power Corp. ( www.infinidium.ca ), a proud partner of the NVIDIA Inception program, is revolutionizing the datacenter industry with its groundbreaking Axial Flux Generator and Patented Vortex Vacuum Chamber Cooling System. This cutting-edge technology delivers 100% self-powered, off-grid datacenters, ensuring unprecedented energy efficiency, cost savings, and sustainability for high-performance computing. By integrating waste heat recovery and near-zero maintenance, Infinidium enables datacenters worldwide to achieve energy independence, eliminate operational costs, and drastically reduce carbon emissions.A Game-Changer for Hyperscale AI and Cloud ComputingThe rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and blockchain is driving unprecedented energy consumption. Hyperscale datacenters can consume over one gigawatt of electricity annually, equivalent to the energy needs of 1.8 million people. Traditional power infrastructure is struggling to keep up, creating skyrocketing energy costs and sustainability challenges. Infinidium Power Corp. directly addresses these issues with a cost-effective, scalable energy solution designed to disrupt the market and unlock new investment opportunities.Key advantages of the Vortex Vacuum Chamber & Axial Flux Generator include:Ultra-low CAPEX: Under $300,000 CAD per megawatt, significantly reducing upfront infrastructure costs.Minimal energy costs: As low as $0.01–$0.03 CAD per kilowatt-hour, slashing long-term operational expenses.Self-generating, self-recycling energy system, eliminating reliance on traditional power grids.Rapid deployment: Fully operational within weeks instead of years, seamlessly integrating into existing buildings without requiring grid interconnection.Industry-leading efficiency: 92–95% operational efficiency, with advanced waste heat recovery powering up to 10% of total energy needs.Massive carbon offset potential: Each 100-kilowatt unit eliminates up to 1,400 tons of CO₂ annually, generating up to $112,000 CAD per year in carbon credit revenue.Unlike traditional power infrastructure, the Axial Flux Generator modernizes 120 years of proven magnetic generator technology with cutting-edge advancements to create the world’s most efficient self-powered datacenter solution. With its compact, modular design, businesses can scale up operations seamlessly, reducing reliance on volatile energy markets and ensuring long-term cost stability.Strategic Investment and Expansion OpportunitiesTo drive rapid adoption and expand commercialization, Infinidium Power Corp. invites visionary investors, enterprise clients, and early adopters to participate in its groundbreaking initiatives:INFIN Cryptocurrency Token: Launching in Q1 2025 at $0.10 USD per coin, tokenizing and monetizing green energy attributes via blockchain.Seed Round Equity Raise: Providing Pre-IPO investors with the opportunity to support rapid scaling and commercial deployment.System Pre-Orders: Open for 1 MW minimum scale systems, with the first commercial batch deploying in late Q4 2025.Cloud Hosting Platform: Launching in Q3 2025, featuring the world’s lowest-cost GPU compute rentals powered by 64 NVIDIA H200 GPUs, ensuring a carbon-neutral infrastructure backed by tokenized green energy attributes.Exponential Expansion in Canada and BeyondInfinidium Power Corp. is actively developing proprietary datacenters in Calgary and across Canada, with aggressive expansion plans to meet the growing global demand for sustainable, self-powered datacenter solutions. As the company scales, it aims to establish a stronghold in North America while extending its reach into international markets. This exponential growth strategy ensures that businesses worldwide will have access to cost-effective, energy-independent solutions that drive operational efficiency and long-term profitability.Collaboration with Dell Enterprise for Mass DeploymentTo further accelerate deployment and customization, Infinidium Power Corp. is collaborating with Dell Enterprise to develop customized components and streamline mass deployment of its self-powered datacenter solutions. This partnership enables rapid scalability, seamless integration with existing enterprise infrastructure, and enhanced performance optimization for AI, cloud computing, and blockchain applications.Disrupting the Datacenter Industry: A Sustainable Solution with Immediate ROIThe Axial Flux Generator redefines power generation by eliminating the need for external power sources, offering unmatched economic and environmental advantages. Its rapid deployment means businesses no longer need to wait years to establish energy independence. Instead, they can cut costs, reduce emissions, and future-proof operations immediately.This game-changing approach eliminates long-term energy contracts, utility fees, and unpredictable power costs, delivering a strong return on investment (ROI) from day one. Companies that adopt Infinidium’s self-powered datacenter technology gain a strategic advantage in cost control, energy security, and sustainability compliance.Leading the Global Transition to Energy IndependenceAs industries face increasing energy costs and rising environmental regulations, Infinidium Power Corp. provides the definitive solution. The company’s innovative approach aligns with global carbon reduction targets, allowing businesses to transition from energy consumers to energy producers. By integrating self-sustaining power solutions, datacenters can future-proof operations, reduce financial risks, and scale without constraints.For enterprises and investors seeking high-impact, high-growth opportunities, Infinidium’s technology presents an unparalleled market entry point into the next evolution of clean, autonomous energy infrastructure.About Infinidium Power Corp.Infinidium Power Corp. is a global leader in datacenter energy innovation, pioneering technologies that redefine energy efficiency, cost reduction, and sustainability. Through its proprietary Axial Flux Generator and Vortex Vacuum Chamber Cooling System, Infinidium is driving a new era of self-sustaining, carbon-neutral power solutions that transform industries and unlock new economic potential.By eliminating reliance on grid power and enabling energy independence, Infinidium is helping achieve unprecedented cost savings, carbon neutrality, and operational scalability.Join the energy revolution—power the future with Infinidium.

Vortex Vacuum Chamber

