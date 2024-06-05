Infinidium's Revolutionary Datacenter Technology Initial Coin Offering Presale Has been Postponed until Friday June 7th
The most important environmental sustainability technology for the future of datacenter and cloud dependent human civilization.
We are very excited to enter the realm of and integrate cryptocurrency into our platform which will enable cloud computing customers to earn carbon credits/green attributes”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Centers have the highest density environmental footprint within all modern economies while hew Hyperscale Data Centers are coming online almost every day, each consuming the equivalent energy and water resources of entire cities.
— Paul Grist CEO
Infinidium is revolutionizing the Data Center industry with its groundbreaking cooling and power infrastructure. We are building the world's first net energy-generating cooling system for Data Centers and High Performance Computing (HPC)/Crypto mining operations.
Infinidium is partnered with Nvidia under the Inception Program and is also registered for generating GHG/Carbon credits that will help the company reach net zero energy cost target at proprietary Data Center facilities in Canada and beyond.
The Patent pending (PCT/CA2020/051720) Vortex Vacuum Chamber Passive Air Cooling System, aims to significantly reduce energy consumption by up to 50% and a 100% reduction in water use versus traditional data centers while greatly enhancing operational efficiency with record breaking cost-effectiveness/development timelines.
In addition to pioneering cooling and highly efficient power supply with active energy storage solutions, Infinidium will establish its own Distributed cloud computing platform, integrating cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance user friendliness. This platform will offer users access to rent our and or third party GPUs with unparalleled incentives and discounts for utilizing the native INFIN ERC-20 token,
fostering a sustainable and cost-efficient ecosystem for data center computing power.
Visit www.infinidium.ca to participate in our Initial Coin Offering (ICO) discounted presale capital raise starting this Friday June 7th. Round 1 starts at $0.05 in the first week and ends at $0.40 the last week before exchange listings.
Participate and profit in changing the direction and the future of Humanity towards true sustainability now.
