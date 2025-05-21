Yoodli Raises $13.7M and Launches the AI Roleplays Category

Yoodli team

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoodli today announced a $13.7M Series A fundraise and the launch of a new learning category: AI Roleplays. The round was led by Neotribe Ventures, with participation from existing investors Madrona Venture Group and Cercano Management, bringing total funding to over $20M.AI Roleplays are lifelike simulations powered by generative AI that help individuals and teams rehearse critical conversations through real-time practice and feedback. Whether it’s a sales pitch, a feedback session, or a media interview, Yoodli provides a personalized, judgment-free environment to improve communication skills. Yoodli is used by organizations like Google, Databricks, RingCentral, Snowflake, and BDO to ramp new hires faster, boost sales performance, and reduce the coaching burden on managers.Unlike traditional learning formats such as slide decks and videos, Yoodli enables active, experiential learning through simulated conversations customized to an organization’s methodology. Users receive instant feedback and can tailor their experience by conversation partner, language, role, difficulty level, and feedback style.“AI Roleplays are like a batting cage or flight simulator for communication,” said Varun Puri, CEO and co-founder of Yoodli. “They give individuals the at-bats before game time—while enabling organizations to deliver scalable, measurable, and quantifiable coaching.”The company began with a focus on public speaking and has since expanded to support use cases across sales enablement, customer success, leadership development, communication training, and more. This new funding will support team expansion, deeper AI development, and new partnerships with coaching firms. Yoodli is already working closely with coaching partners such as Korn Ferry, Toastmasters, and Sandler Sales to reinforce their training programs.Neeraj Hablani of Neotribe joins Yoodli’s board of directors. Yoodli, which has 25 employees, is actively hiring across engineering, GTM, and customer success. Organizations can learn more or request a demo at www.yoodli.ai Media contact: press@yoodli.ai

