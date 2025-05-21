Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the execution of Matthew Lee Johnson, 49, for the murder of 76-year-old grandmother Nancy Harris.

In 2012, Johnson robbed the convenience store where Harris worked in Garland, Texas, forcing her to open the register and taking her rings, a lighter, two packs of cigarettes, and a bag of candy. Lee then doused Harris with bleach he had brought and set her on fire. She would die in the hospital several days later as a result of her injuries. In 2013, Johnson was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. Attorney General Paxton fought to uphold that punishment throughout the appellate process.

“Mathew Johnson has been executed and received the just punishment for the senseless, horrifying murder of Nancy Harris. While nothing can restore the innocent life that was taken, he will never be able to hurt anyone again,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Vicious criminals must be held responsible for their actions, and I will never stop working to ensure that justice is done.”

Johnson was pronounced dead at 6:53 p.m. The execution was carried out by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Huntsville, Texas.