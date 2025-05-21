TuxCare To Continue its Long-Term AlmaLinux Security and Compliance Services with FIPS Validation of AlmaLinux 9.6

TuxCare

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced that its FIPS for AlmaLinux offerings are set to include FIPS certification for AlmaLinux 9.6 through its Extended Security Updates (ESU) service. Previously, TuxCare offered FIPS 140-3 validation for AlmaLinux 9.2, and now provides a smooth upgrade path between versions 9.2 and 9.6 for customers who require a FIPS-certified operating system.With support for AlmaLinux 9.6 scheduled until mid-2032, all five modules are currently on NIST’s Implementation Under Test list and are set to be moved to the Modules In Process list and available to buy in less than 60 days.TuxCare’s ESU service will provide all needed security fixes in order to extend the AlmaLinux 9.6 lifecycle, allowing organizations to stay on a FIPS-validated AlmaLinux minor release for seven years until the FIPS certification expires. Additionally, TuxCare now provides security patches for all of the default AlmaLinux packages (over 5,000) for AlmaLinux 9.2 ESU and is set to continue such service for AlmaLinux 9.6 ESU.Since announcing in February that TuxCare is committed to enabling enterprise-class, compliant AlmaLinux deployments via the publication of a DISA STIG, the company remains dedicated to ongoing and timely support – as illustrated through this latest upcoming FIPS certification. The DISA STIG for the AlmaLinux OS 9 Q3 update will add support for 9.6 ESU and includes updated automation.“TuxCare looks to continually ensure that there is always a simple and secure upgrade path, as illustrated with these plans for AlmaLinux 9.2 to 9.6,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “It’s our ongoing goal to strengthen deployments via our pre-certificed AlmaLinux FIPS packages that are painless and extremely cost-effective.”For more information on FIPS for AlmaLinux or to purchase an ESU license online, visit:About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

