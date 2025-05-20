Submit Release
MFA Spokesperson’s Comments on Gaza, 20 May 2025

Singapore calls for the immediate full resumption of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian civilians in Gaza and an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. All remaining hostages held by Hamas should be released immediately. Singapore has consistently called for all parties in the conflict to comply with international law, including international humanitarian law, and ensure that all civilians are kept out of harm’s way. Civilian infrastructure including medical facilities, as well as medical workers, must be accorded due protection.

 

2 Singapore reiterates its support for a negotiated two-state solution consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions. This is the only viable path to achieving a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict. We urge parties to refrain from unilateral actions that hinder the peace process. The conflict cannot be resolved by the permanent forced displacement of Palestinian civilians.

 

