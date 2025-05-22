'A Sea of Secrets' Out Today. High Stakes and Steamy Twists Await in the Latest Terrulian Trials Installment

This steamy urban fantasy plunges readers into the deadly Halls of Ascension, where magic, monsters, and mystery clash.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The wait is over. A Sea of Secrets, the highly anticipated third installment in the Terrulian Trials series by bestselling co-authors Chloe Hodge and Rebecca Camm, hits bookshelves and e-readers today! Blending the fiery banter of Zodiac Academy, the brutal tension of The Hunger Games, and the seductive intensity of The Bonds that Tie, this NA Urban Fantasy is built for readers who crave danger, desire, and dark magic in equal measure. This will be a six-book series.

“A Sea of Secrets is more than just a story; it’s an escape. It pulls you into a world where magic is real, danger is thrilling, and love is limitless. It’s the place we all secretly wish existed, where you can be powerful, brave, and do things you never thought possible," says Hodge.

Set within an academy filled with power struggles, deadly trials, and enemies as fierce as lovers, A Sea of Secrets pushes the heroine to her limits like never before. With only one trial standing between her and freedom, time is running out, and failure could be deadly. Death stalks the Halls of Ascension. Though the murderer has finally been revealed, they’ve slipped away again. What was taken can never be restored, and now vengeance is the only path forward.

“A Sea of Secrets is our darkest, most emotionally charged book yet,” says Hodge. “We’ve built toward this moment since A Sky of Storms, and readers will finally see our heroine’s power unleashed, and what it truly costs to win.”

About the Romance:

A defining feature of A Sea of Secrets and the entire Terrulian Trials series is its embrace of the “Why Choose” sub-genre, a romantic structure where the heroine doesn’t have to pick just one love interest. Instead, multiple relationships evolve and coexist, adding emotional depth, character growth, and a generous dose of spice.

Other Books by Hodge

~ A Sky of Storms (The Terrulian Trials, Book 1)

~ A Forest of Fire (The Terrulian Trials, Book 2)

~ A Sea of Secrets (The Terrulian Trials, Book 3 – Out Today!)

~ The Cursed and the Broken

~ The Fated and the Damned

~ Vengeance Blooms

~ Retribution Dies

~ Fury Burns

~ Courting the Fae Captain

About Chloe Hodge:

Hodge is the author of eight imaginative and emotionally charged novels, including A Sea of Secrets, the third installment in the Terrulian Trials series. Known for crafting immersive fantasy worlds filled with fierce heroines, heart-pounding stakes, and swoon-worthy romance, Hodge has captivated a devoted readership worldwide.

Before turning her talents to fiction, Hodge worked as a journalist, honing her skills in storytelling, research, and character-driven narratives. Today, she blends her passion for myth, magic, and human emotion into stories that offer escape and empowerment.

When she’s not writing, Hodge usually reads fantasy, explores nature, or drinks far too much tea.

