Tickets Selling Fast for Sunflower Garden Festival, Toronto’s First Alcohol-Free Music Festival

You get to be immersed in this beautiful, epic, vibrant space that gives you so much energy simply by being there in the beauty.” — Luciana Santaguida, Sunflower Garden Festival

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With early bird pricing set to expire Sunday, May 25 at 11:30 p.m., tickets for Sunflower Garden Festival , Toronto’s first alcohol-free outdoor music festival, are selling fast.The full-day celebration, taking place just outside the city on Saturday, August 23, 2025, is a first-of-its-kind conscious music festival in Canada. Featuring live music, DJs, yoga, meditation, wellness activations, art activities, food trucks, and a botanical bar serving custom curated organic, and non-alcoholic beverages. The event offers an innovative and eco-mindful alternative to conventional festival experiences, creating more connection and shifting the culture around music.Hosted at Campbell’s Cross Farm in Caledon, Ontario, the festival invites guests into an immersive environment framed by sunflower fields in full bloom, rolling hills, and natural beauty. Gates open at 10 a.m. and programming runs from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.For the festival creator and host, Luciana Santaguida , the festival goes beyond a concert. Instead, each component is curated harmoniously to facilitate a conscious and connected experience.“You get to be immersed in this beautiful, epic, vibrant space that gives you so much energy simply by being there in the beauty. And then you pair it with the music, you pair it with everything else, and it's a healing, elevating experience,” said Santaguida.Santaguida, a Toronto-born singer, DJ, sound healer and wellness facilitator of Italian descent, has spent the past decade fusing music and mindfulness. After witnessing how alcohol often detracted from live performance spaces, she created NÜLOVE in 2015, overseeing a series of alcohol-free events combining music with yoga, sound healing, and wellness.“I wanted to create a place where people could dance and enjoy the music, go out and feel great. A place where people could presently connect, be together and have fun,” Santaguida explains.Those hoping to secure early bird tickets for Sunflower Garden have until Sunday, May 25 at 11:30 p.m. to do so. A VIP option is also available for those who wish to enjoy the many associated benefits. VIP ticket holders receive access to an exclusive VIP area with a stage view and private bar, a special festival merch gift from Sunflower Garden, designated VIP restrooms, parking, and backstage access.The festival puts the spotlight on female artists and features a blend of live musicians/bands and DJ sets, curated and guided by Santaguida’s artistic vision. Santaguida will perform a live vocal and DJ performance, alongside artists including Juno-nominated vocalist Desirée Dawson, Toronto-born singer Maria Therese, a large-scale kirtan ensemble, and many more.In addition to music, the day is filled with wellness offerings and interactive installations. Guests can experience yoga, guided breathwork, sound baths, and meditation practices throughout the grounds. A Local Vendor Market will feature artisanal goods, sustainable crafts, and interactive experiences.“Our vendor market is uniquely experiential-based with interactive elements. I want it to be more engaging than just shopping and consuming. Sunflower Garden Festival is an opportunity for festival-goers to expand and learn, and to have an experience,” said Santaguida.Every detail of the festival has been curated with a focus on nourishment and sustainability. Guests will enjoy wood-oven pizza, healthy food trucks, plant-based options, gelato, espresso, herbal teas, and a wide variety of thoughtfully selected non-alcoholic drinks.“The integration spaces, the wellness practices, the programming that's happening alongside the music, and the different activations and installations, are designed to help create that moment of pause, that moment of connection,” said Santaguida.From its location among sunflowers to its commitment to healing spaces, Sunflower Garden Festival is a one-of-its-kind conscious celebration of creativity, wellness, and togetherness. Order your early bird tickets and today.

