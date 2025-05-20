Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,400 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court parole decision faulted for enabling mass incarceration

The Butler opinion, Kline contends, “resurrects all the constitutional and other problems created by the structure of indeterminate sentencing” and it is partially to blame for current prison overcrowding because of its “validation of the Board’s refusal to acknowledge the constitutional limitations of its power to punish.” 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Supreme Court parole decision faulted for enabling mass incarceration

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more