Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,400 in the last 365 days.

There’s No Authority Under CCP §664.6 to Dismiss Suit

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that a judge, in ruling on motions pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure §664.6 to enforce a settlement agreement, overstepped his bounds of authority by declaring that all sides had fully performed and dismissing the action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

There’s No Authority Under CCP §664.6 to Dismiss Suit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more