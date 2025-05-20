There’s No Authority Under CCP §664.6 to Dismiss Suit

The Court of Appeal for this district has held that a judge, in ruling on motions pursuant to Code of Civil Procedure §664.6 to enforce a settlement agreement, overstepped his bounds of authority by declaring that all sides had fully performed and dismissing the action.

