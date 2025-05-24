iChange Nations™ Selects Dr. Sonya A. Robinson of ICN the USA as a Modern Day Hero and Commissions an Award in Her Name

The iChange Nations™ Dr. Sonya A. Robinson Visionary Leader Award Back row Dr. Sonya A. Robinson, Angela Smith; Jayar Smith; front row, Amaria Smith and Jair Smith. World Civility Leader Dr. Clyde Rivers, World Civility Ambassador Dr. Sonya A. Robinson and iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West with World Civility Ambassador Dr. Sonya A. Robinson Dr. Sonya Robinson speaking at the United Nations - Nairobi, Kenya on “Civility through Communications (February 9, 2023).

iChange Nations™ Special Envoy Dr. Ruben West Set to Present the Dr. Sonya A. Robinson Visionary Leadership Award In Nairobi Kenya

GRAND BLANC , MI, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iChange Nations™ is a Culture of Honor System; the organization is committed to reviving the lost art of honor by fostering a culture that recognizes individuals worldwide who have exemplified extraordinary humanitarian efforts to impact nations positively.iChange Nations™ (ICN) is an international organization based in the United States and present in more than 155 countries around the world, and affiliated with several other organizations and chambers of commerce. The organization was founded by Sir. Dr. Clyde Rivers of the USA. According to Dr. Rivers, ICN honors people and organizations that believe every life is valuable and is created to contribute to the world.iChange Nations™ is the world's largest network, building a culture of honor, and is recognized for its Golden Rule Awards. To date, ICN has honored more than 30 heads of state and governments as well as first ladies, social leaders, celebrities, and philanthropists around the world.Additionally, the organization collaborates with individuals and institutions to promote peace in countries worldwide, foster a culture of civility, and develop capacity in civility-based leadership, diplomacy, governance, and communication. iChange Nations™ is committed to the development and expansion of solution-oriented initiatives brought forth by individuals and organizations.It is the philosophy of Dr. Clyde Rivers, as well as the iChange Nations™ organization, that what gets praised gets practiced. Therefore, it is the practice of iChange Nations™ to draw attention to qualified individuals who are making a positive impact on their fellow man. In doing so, iChange Nations™ is bringing back the lost art of honor.One of the focuses of iChange Nations™ is to create modern-day heroes who serve as examples to be seen, admired, and emulated. ICN recognizes individuals at all levels of society for their greatness.In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., “Everybody can be great...because anybody can serve. You don't have to have a college degree to serve. You don't have to make your subject and verb agree to serve. You only need a heart full of grace. A soul generated by love.” With these profound words, ICN acknowledges that true greatness is not a matter of position but rather a matter of disposition. ICN Modern Day Heroes have consistently demonstrated a service mentality through their actions, which are on display for others to see.The newest ICN Modern Day Hero is Ambassador Dr. Sonya A. Robinson. She is a Renowned Business Strategist and the President and Founder of ICN Congress for Global Communications As part of the ICN Modern Day Hero program, Ambassador Dr. Sonya A. Robinson underwent an extensive background investigation and also agreed to the stringent iChange Nations Morality Agreement.Ambassador Dr. Sonya A. Robinson, a renowned business strategist, author, and international speaker, has been included in the prestigious Marquis Who's Who biographical volume. This esteemed recognition highlights Dr. Robinson's remarkable achievements and contributions to her field, solidifying her position as a leader and innovator.With over 45 years of experience as a sales manager at General Motors (GM), a Fortune 500 company, Dr. Robinson retired with a wealth of expertise in cross-functional leadership and collaboration. Her dedication to excellence and exceptional leadership skills earned her a reputation as a trailblazer in her industry.Since retiring, Ambassador Dr. Robinson has devoted herself to her award-winning nonprofit organization, the Congress for Global Communications, a global platform that facilitates discussions on pressing issues, promoting international collaboration and knowledge sharing among leaders. As the founder, president, and business strategist, Dr. Robinson's mission is to foster diverse and inclusive dialogue, promoting positive connections across nations. Through her organization, she provides training, policy recommendations, and empowerment forums to bridge the gap in civility, creating a lasting impact for future generations.Dr. Robinson is also the founder of "Conversations That Matter," a platform that brings together experts and thought leaders to discuss relevant topics, fostering open dialogue and the exploration of ideas. This initiative has led to the establishment of the International Day of Mastering Conversations that Matter, celebrated globally on April 17th.Dr. Robinson's educational background includes:- Honorary Doctorate in Humanities from United Graduate College and Seminary International - Training in Statesmanship and Diplomacy through iChange Nations- World Civility Ambassador Training through the Global Civility Leadership Institute- Civility Spokesperson and Consultant Training through the Global Civility Leadership Institute- Graduate of Black Belt Speakers, where she was awarded the Black Belt Speaker “Sharing My Voice Award”Dr. Robinson's tireless efforts have led to numerous achievements and recognitions, including:- World Greatness Award Nominee (2025) - Icon of Greatness Award in October 2025 in Zanzibar- iChange Nations Global Visionary Leader Award (established in her honor in 2024)- Kavod Foundation International Service Award (2024) / Kenya- ICN Astell Collins Global Inspiration Award - Generation Leader (2024)- Marquis Who's Who Honoree (2023)- Mahatma Gandhi Peace Award- Global Peace Activist (2023) / Canada- ICN Organization of the Year for Congress for Global Communications (2022)- Emotional Civility Award (2022)- Ambassador Mussie Hailu Global Peace Award (2022) / Africa- Dr. Ebere Nne Nweze Woman of Worth Award (2022) / Sweden- World Solidarity Economy Leader Award (2022) / Haiti- Inductee, World Book of Greatness (2021) / UK- ICN Civility Icon Global Dialogue Person of the Year (2021)- ICN Icon Global Newcomer of the Year (2020)- Global Voices of Change (2020)- ICN World Civility Ambassador (2020)- ICN Women Add Value Award (2019)- Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Land and Maritime Recognition for Excellence Silver Awards (2010-2012) Excellence in Supporting the WarfighterAmb. Dr. Sonya Robinson has been featured in esteemed publications, including:- Hoinser Media Group's Award Cup- "I Am. Magazine International" (November 2020)- "Global Faces of Productivity"- "Legends, Leaders & Entrepreneurs Magazine"- Hoinser Women Magazine's Top 10 Women (April 2025)Her thought leadership and expertise have been showcased in numerous global publications.As an acclaimed author, coach, and mentor, Dr. Robinson has authored or co-authored several publications, including:- "Communication Mastery and Why It Matters" (2020)- Co-authored "Top Players of Humanity" (2021) and "Live Your Best Life: Walk by Faith" (2018).Dr. Robinson has also been featured on prominent television programs, including an interview with Damon Davis on his national One on One Television program and an interview on Signs TV while in Nairobi, Kenya.Through her work, Dr. Robinson aims to inspire positive change and empower individuals to build stronger, more compassionate communities. Her philosophy is guided by three core principles: sustainability and foresight, empowerment, and parental responsibility.The iChange Nations™ Dr. Sonya A. Robinson Global Visionary Leader Award recognizes exceptional leaders who have demonstrated visionary leadership and made a significant impact through their work.The iChange Nations™ Dr. Sonya A. Robinson Global Visionary Leader Award will be presented in July in Kenya, where a rigorous vetting process is currently underway to identify the most deserving individuals. The award recognizes exceptional leaders in various fields, including business, social entrepreneurship, politics, art and culture, education, nonprofits and philanthropy, technology and innovation, and environmental sustainability.

