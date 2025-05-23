Schilling Cider’s Annual KEEP IT WILD Initiative Raises Over $105,000 for Preservation of Wild Spaces Across 11 States

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schilling Cider , a leading craft cidery and champion of sustainability, is proud to announce the extraordinary success of its expanded 2025 KEEP IT WILD initiative. This year, Schilling Cider, along with generous contributions from its valued distributor partners, Columbia Distributing, Coors Distributing Company, RNDC - Anchorage, Crescent Crown Distributing, Hayden Beverage Company, Finley Distributing, Legacy Beverage, and Keg 1 Colorado, raised over $105,000 for seven nonprofit partners, exceeding its previous gift of $76,500 in 2024.An annual initiative running each April since 2022, Schilling donates 5% of April sales from several of their top-selling ciders to nonprofit organizations working to preserve and protect environmental spaces across the country. Adding two additional states in 2025, Wisconsin and Illinois, Schilling Cider's growing initiative empowers customers to contribute easily.This year’s success, enhanced by donations from Schilling’s distributor partners, advanced their sustainability mission, empowering seven environmental organizations supporting wild spaces in eleven states, including Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Minnesota, Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Alaska, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Beyond the substantial funding, these nonprofits received significant visibility and amplification of their values and impact."Our annual KEEP IT WILD initiative provides a direct avenue for us to support the protection of our beloved wild spaces,” shared Colin Schilling, CEO and Co-Founder of Schilling Cider. "We are proud to make a real impact on our outdoor communities, and are incredibly grateful for the abundant support from our customers, distributors, and the hard work of our wonderful nonprofit partners.”The 2025 KEEP IT WILD beneficiaries include:- Washington Wild- Oregon Wild- The Wildlands Conservancy (CA)- Western Resource Advocates (CO)- WildEarth Guardians (ID, AZ, MT)- Alaska Conservation Foundation- Alliance for the Great Lakes (IL, WI, MN)Sustainability has been at the core of Schilling’s business since its inception. The company recently took its commitment to the next level, announcing that Excelsior Imperial Apple 12 oz cans are now Climate Neutral, becoming the first cidery to offer a Climate Neutral 6-pack and 12-pack. Conducting annual carbon assessments and implementing the industry’s first 100% EV-powered sales fleet, Schilling continues to lead the craft cider community toward sustainable innovation.Through partnerships with nonprofits, retailers, and distributors that share a passion for prioritizing eco-friendly practices, Schilling’s environmental efforts today support a healthier planet for generations to follow.For more information about Schilling Cider and KEEP IT WILD, please visit schillingcider.com/keepitwild. Images can be accessed HERE About Schilling Cider:Crafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. As the largest Fresh Pressed cider producer nationwide, Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.

