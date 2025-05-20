ODHS announces Child Welfare leadership updates

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) announced that Child Welfare Director Aprille Flint-Gerner accepted a position with Casey Family Programs as Senior Director of Strategic Consulting. The new role will allow her to continue the work of improving the well-being of children and families, but at a national level, while also giving her more flexibility to take care of family needs. Flint-Gerner’s last day at ODHS will be June 20.

During her tenure, Flint-Gerner expanded the Child Welfare leadership team to better support investments in data-driven improvements, safety practice and workforce development.

“I am grateful for Aprille’s strong leadership over the past two years as Child Welfare Director. In her new role, I know she will continue to lead needed changes in child welfare that will positively affect children and families nationwide,” said ODHS Director Fariborz Pakseresht.

Rolanda Garcia, a leader with nearly three decades of experience within ODHS, will serve as interim Child Welfare director. Garcia has held a variety of leadership roles in both Child Welfare and ODHS’s Self-Sufficiency Programs, focusing on improving the experience of people served by the agency. She is known for building strong community partnerships to better serve Oregonians and data-driven decision-making.

“Rolanda brings a deep knowledge of Child Welfare and Self-Sufficiency Programs, as well as a strong commitment to advancing Child Welfare’s priorities of keeping children safe within their homes and communities. I am confident her strong management and business operations background will benefit Child Welfare,” Director Fariborz Pakseresht said.