Metatec Advocates for CPR Preparedness This Summer: Jason and Abby Blonshine Lead the Way

MASON, MI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer approaches, Metatec , led by Jason and Abby Blonshine, is emphasizing the critical importance of CPR knowledge and certification. With warmer weather drawing people to pools, beaches, and outdoor activities, the risk of sudden cardiac emergencies increases. To help the community stay prepared, Metatec is offering comprehensive CPR training and certification at their office.A Vital Skill for Summer SafetyDrowning and heat-related incidents are more common during the summer months, making it essential for families, caregivers, and community members to be equipped with life-saving CPR skills. According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival in the event of cardiac arrest.Jason and Abby Blonshine, dedicated to promoting health and safety, are passionate about equipping individuals with the skills needed to respond effectively in emergencies. "CPR training is not just a certification; it’s a commitment to being prepared to save a life," said Jason Blonshine. "As we head into the summer months, having these skills could mean the difference between life and death."CPR Training and Certification at MetatecMetatec’s CPR courses are designed to meet the needs of healthcare professionals, fitness trainers, parents, and anyone interested in being prepared. The training includes hands-on practice, interactive instruction, and real-life scenario simulations, ensuring participants gain both the confidence and competence needed to respond in an emergency.Abby Blonshine emphasizes the accessibility of their programs: "We want everyone to feel confident and empowered when it comes to life-saving skills. Our courses are not only practical but also adaptable to all skill levels."Sign Up for Summer ReadinessMetatec encourages the community to take proactive steps this summer by enrolling in CPR training. While classes are not held on a regular schedule, they are offered periodically, allowing flexibility for individuals and groups. Metatec’s CPR certification is nationally recognized and meets the latest industry standards.For more information, individuals can visit Metatec’s website or contact their office directly.Metatec is a leader in healthcare training, metabolic testing, and clinical research services. Jason and Abby Blonshine are committed to community wellness through education and practical skills training. Metatec’s comprehensive CPR training is part of their mission to promote health, safety, and preparedness in every aspect of life.

