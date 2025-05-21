Magnesium Injection Offers Effective Steroid-Free Therapy For Arthritis; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, Canada

Magnesium Injection Therapy Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

Value-based and Steroid-free Arthritis Treatment: Magnesium Injection Leads the Way; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, BC, Canada

For arthritis patients who are vulnerable to steroid side effects, magnesium injection offers a transformative solution for safe, effective, and value-based care” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a promising shift for arthritis care, new clinical research highlights that magnesium injections offer a powerful and safe alternative to steroid therapy. This information could change how physicians manage joint pain, particularly in patients for whom steroids pose significant risks. A critical population is sickle cell disease (SCD) patients who usually have chronic arthritis. Steroids may cause complications in SCD patients. Steroids can also cause immunosuppression and adrenal suppression in vulnerable populations. The peer-reviewed study published in the SVOA Medical Research journal brings encouraging news for treating joint pain in patients for whom steroids should be avoided.Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade and the Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic conducted the research. The study involved 20 adult males, 10 with sickle cell disease (SCD) and 10 non-SCD controls, with severe hip or knee arthritis. Patients received ultrasound-guided injections of either 1000 mg magnesium or 10 mg dexamethasone every four months. Pain levels, sleep quality, and walking function were evaluated using validated clinical scales. Magnesium and dexamethasone equally provided 75% pain reduction, enhanced walking ability (75%), and improved sleep quality (50%). Magnesium injections were complication-free. In contrast, one SCD patient experienced a brief sickle cell crisis following a dexamethasone injection, and one non-SCD patient reported transient insomnia after dexamethasone administration.The study emphasizes that magnesium injections provide safe and effective therapy for SCD arthritis. The study has broad relevance for people who cannot tolerate steroids. This population includes people with compromised immune systems and patients recovering from infections or surgery. It also applies to older adults with polypharmacy concerns and people who are prone to steroid-induced complications, such as diabetes or adrenal suppression. Indeed, magnesium injection is a safe and reliable alternative to steroid injection in situations that require steroid avoidance.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferencesBamgbade OA, Allen AM, Bamgbade DO, Tase NE, Donyagardrad H, Bada BE, Motshana T, Chorna O, Chansa M, Gitonga GG, Khanyile TM, Manuel B, Remwa R, Irakoze A. Periarticular Magnesium Injection Therapy Provides Pain Relief and Enables Steroid Avoidance in Sickle Cell Arthropathy Patients. SVOA Medical Research 2025, 3:3, 84-91.EIN Presswire. Magnesium Injection Provides Value-based Therapy For Arthritis. Fox 59 News 2025 (May 20).EIN Presswire. Medicine Repurposing Enables Value-Based Insomnia And Pain Therapy. CBS 42 News 2025 (May 20).EIN Presswire. The Need to Teach Resourcefulness Initiatives in Human Care Systems. WJHL News 2025 (January 14).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.