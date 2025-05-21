VECTORY™ Is Here: The First Fully Interactive Splashpad® Collection, Exclusively from CRS

CRS presents Vortex VECTORY - The First Fully Interactive Splashpad® Collection Nine innovative new products featuring bold, modern designs Built to inspire coordination, collaboration, and confidence

Introducing the newest Vortex innovation—VECTORY™—exclusively distributed by Commercial Recreation Specialists (CRS) in IA, MN, NE, NJ, ND, SD, and WI.

CRS has been a proud partner of Vortex since 2001. VECTORY™ reflects our shared commitment to innovation, inclusive design, and recreation that truly brings communities together.” — Ron Romens, President and Co-Founder

VERONA, WI, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Recreation Specialists ( CRS ), a trusted leader in delivering innovative recreation solutions, is proud to serve as the exclusive distributor of Vortex ’s new VECTORY ™ Splashpadcollection in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.This launch marks a bold leap forward in aquatic play. VECTORY is the first-ever fully interactive Splashpadcollection, designed to inspire movement, creativity, and connection through responsive, full-body water play. Its next-level interactivity and dynamic features invite people of all ages to move, laugh, and play together—delivering a bold new way to engage entire communities.“CRS has been a proud partner of Vortex since 2001,” said Ron Romens, President and Co-Founder of CRS. “VECTORY reflects our shared commitment to innovation, inclusive design, and recreation that truly brings communities together.”The nine-piece VECTORY line blends next-generation water technologies and smart water management to deliver big fun with minimal water use. Its modular layout, including the Anchoring System Safeswap™, allows for future upgrades—making it a flexible, forward-thinking solution for municipalities, parks, and public spaces seeking sustainable and impactful recreation experiences.Key Features & Benefits:Next-Level Interactivity – Responsive elements that promote coordination, creativity, and collaboration.Active, High-Energy Play – Inspires kids to unplug and engage in joyful movement and discovery.Intergenerational Appeal – Designed for all ages to connect and play together.Smart Water Use – Engineered for low GPM water flow to reduce waste and enhance operational efficiency.Why Partner with CRS?CRS brings more than two decades of experience delivering comprehensive recreation solutions—from concept to completion. Our in-house Design Studio, Specialized Recreation Consultants, and full Installation Services ensure every project delivers lasting results and community value.To see how VECTORY can elevate your aquatic space, visit: https://crs4rec.com/splashpad/vortex-vectory

Introducing Vortex VECTORY - A Bold New Way to Splash Play

