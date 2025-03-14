MobileNuclear Energy Enters CRADA with Idaho National Laboratory

Partnership with INL advances development of MobileNuclear's next-generation nuclear microreactors for military, government, and commercial applications.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileNuclear Energy LLC (MNE) announced today that it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC (BEA), the operator and manager of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory (INL). This agreement marks a significant milestone in MNE’s mission to develop and commercialize a mobile nuclear microreactor designed to provide resilient, modular, and rapidly deployable energy solutions for military, government, and commercial applications.

Under this CRADA, INL will leverage its world-class expertise, testing facilities, and research capabilities to support MNE across key aspects of reactor development, demonstration, and deployment. The collaboration will focus on reactor design, testing, safety validation, licensing support, advanced computational modeling, fuel qualification, and commissioning activities. INL’s support will be provided through the National Reactor Innovation Center (NRIC), BEA staff, and other specialized INL facilities.

“This agreement represents a pivotal step in accelerating the commercialization of our mobile nuclear microreactor,” said Chris Pehrson, CEO of MobileNuclear Energy LLC. “INL’s technical expertise and state-of-the-art facilities will help us validate our design, streamline regulatory approvals, and ensure a robust path to deployment. The ability to generate resilient, on-demand power in remote and austere environments will provide a strategic advantage for national security, disaster response, and energy security.”

The partnership aligns with the Department of Energy’s mission to foster innovation in advanced nuclear technology through public-private collaborations. By leveraging INL’s leadership in nuclear energy research, MobileNuclear aims to establish itself as a trailblazer in the next generation of small, mobile nuclear power solutions.

For more information, visit us at https://MobileNuclear.Energy.

About MobileNuclear Energy LLC

MobileNuclear Energy LLC is pioneering the development of next-generation mobile nuclear microreactors to deliver reliable, flexible, and scalable energy solutions for defense, government, and commercial markets. The company’s flagship MN-1 Mobile Power Module is designed to provide safe, clean, resilient power in austere and off-grid environments, supporting mission-critical operations and energy security initiatives.

About Idaho National Laboratory

Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is the nation's premier center for nuclear energy research and development. Managed by Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy, INL leads efforts to innovate and deploy advanced reactor technologies that enhance energy security and environmental sustainability.

Legal Disclaimer:

