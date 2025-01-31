MobileNuclear Energy and Fenice Group Announce Strategic Collaboration

MobileNuclear Fenice Group

MobileNuclear and Fenice Group announce teaming initiative to develop advanced nuclear power solutions to deliver durable, safe, and sustainable energy.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MobileNuclear Energy (MNE) and Fenice Group (FG) announced today they have entered a strategic agreement to collaborate on the development and deployment of advanced nuclear energy solutions for luxury and commercial ventures. MobileNuclear is a global leader in the design, development, and commercialization of mobile nuclear microreactor systems including their flagship program, the MN-1 Mobile Power Module. Fenice Group is an innovative luxury conglomerate, dedicated to redefining industries with a focus on sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and high-end customer experience. Atomare, a division of Fenice Group that designs, manufactures, and maintains sustainable super yachts, will collaborate with MobileNuclear on the application of nuclear microreactors to power the next generation of luxury yachts. The Aterra division of Fenice Group, which develops luxury real estate including resorts, marinas, and other commercial ventures, will collaborate with MobileNuclear on the use of microreactors to provide safe, sustainable, and durable combined heat and power for facilities around the globe.

Through their partnership, MobileNuclear and Fenice Group aim to advance nuclear energy solutions and regulatory approvals for maritime and commercial applications, paving the way for energy transformation in both luxury yachting and high-end resorts. Chris Pehrson, MNE CEO, stated, “MobileNuclear is excited to partner with Fenice Group to bring safe, reliable, and sustainable nuclear microreactor solutions to Fenice Group’s diverse portfolio of luxury yachts, world-class resorts, and hospitality ventures.” Thomas Nolsøe, Founder and CEO of Fenice Group, added, “Our collaboration with MobileNuclear underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, sustainability, and efficiency across industries.”

About Mobile Nuclear Energy (MNE):

MobileNuclear Energy is a Virginia-based company comprised of professionals with unmatched credentials in nuclear energy, national security, and business growth. The company combines cutting-edge technology, visionary leadership, and a commitment to excellence to develop and deploy the lightest, safest, and most mobile nuclear microreactor systems in the world. Standing at the forefront of advanced nuclear technology and national security, MobileNuclear’s mobile microreactor solutions provide responsive, reliable, and versatile energy to the military, civil authorities, and commercial customers.

About Fenice Group (FG):

Fenice Group, a limited liability company (Società a Responsabilità Limitata) headquartered in Turin, Italy, is an innovative luxury conglomerate, dedicated to redefining industries with a focus on sustainability, cutting-edge technology, and high-end experiences. Fenice’s diverse portfolio includes luxury real estate development, yacht design and manufacturing, and hospitality ventures. Fenice Group serves as the parent company, fostering synergy between Aterra (advanced energy solutions) and Atomare (luxury superyachts). In unison, Fenice Group pioneers sustainable innovation across industries.

Atomare, a division of Fenice Group, is focused on designing, manufacturing, selling, and maintaining sustainable super yachts. The Atomare team includes industry leaders with proven track records backed by partnerships with globally recognized innovators.

Aterra, also a division of Fenice Group, is focused on land-based nuclear energy projects, leveraging advanced microreactor technologies for shipyards, estates, resorts, and other industrial developments.

