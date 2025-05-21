Wirespeed Secures Seed Funding from Cybersecurity Luminaries to Reboot Managed Detection and Response

Wirespeed Logo

Innovative cybersecurity startup, Wirespeed, announces seed round investment from industry legends to revolutionize Managed Detection & Response (MDR).

What excites me about Wirespeed is how unapologetically practical it is... It’s exactly the kind of clarity and customer focus the MDR space has needed for years.” — Jeremiah Grossman

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wirespeed, an innovative cybersecurity startup founded in July 2024, today announced the completion of its seed funding round, backed by cybersecurity legends, fueling Wirespeed’s mission to deliver the world’s fastest threat detection, triage, and response to businesses of all sizes at a highly disruptive price.The investment group, led by Mairs & Power Venture Capital, is closely tied to Wirespeed’s founders, Tim MalcomVetter and Jake Reynolds, and includes cybersecurity powerhouses: Gary Fish, founder/CEO of several companies including FishNet Security (now Optiv), Firemon, Fishtech (now Cyderes), Secure Passage, et al; Deke George, co-founder of the world’s largest penetration testing company, NetSPI, where MalcomVetter and Reynolds first worked together; Grossman Ventures, headed by serial cybersecurity luminary Jeremiah Grossman (WhiteHat Security, Bit Discovery); RNP Capital Advisors, led by tech entrepreneurs Alan Dumas and David Bates; and Daren Cotter, successful SaaS entrepreneur turned serial investor.“We are so grateful for our early customers who embraced our bold vision for what MDR should become and their trust has been invaluable,” said Tim MalcomVetter, Co-Founder and CEO of Wirespeed. “We’re equally grateful to our industry titan investors for validating our radically differentiated approach to solving security operations challenges at scale,” said Jake Reynolds, Co-Founder and CTO of Wirespeed. Wirespeed’s automated MDR platform uses a proprietary conditional logic algorithm to deliver consistently repeatable verdicts on threat detections in seconds, and leverages ChatOps integrations with Slack, Teams, Email, and SMS to solve challenging cases without consuming the precious time of customers’ in-house security teams. Wirespeed’s flexibility enables clients to choose the level of their trust in automated containment scenarios, matching their company culture without writing code, defining playbooks, or requiring deep expertise in security operations.“The response times, focus on simplifying the customer experience, and disruptive pricing already makes Wirespeed a leader in cybersecurity operations. We’re proud to lead this round,” said John Bergstrom, General Partner of Mairs & Power Venture Capital.Wirespeed also directly incorporates ISO 2859, Acceptable Quality Limits (AQL), into its SecOps platform to bring learnings from other industries into cybersecurity and efficiently maintain human supervision. Wirespeed’s simple, transparent pricing—unique in MDR—is available at wirespeed.co, where organizations can launch a free trial, triage the last 90 days of detections in seconds, and instantly compare their current SOC setup head-to-head to see Wirespeed reduce MTTR by as much as 90% while simultaneously slashing MDR costs by 40–50%.Founded by MalcomVetter, former Cyderes Chief Technology Officer, NetSPI Executive Vice President of Strategy, and Walmart Red Team founder, and Reynolds, former NetSPI Principal Penetration Tester, Head of Product, and Head of Emerging Technology, Wirespeed serves SMB, mid-market, Enterprise, and MSP/MSSP clients via a channel-driven model with VARs and Service Providers. At NetSPI, under Deke George’s mentorship, the founders built a shared dedication to improving security service delivery through automation, engineering discipline, and creativity.“What excites me about Wirespeed is how unapologetically practical it is. The founders aren’t guessing, they’ve lived the pain, stripped away the noise, and built a product that just works. It’s exactly the kind of clarity and customer focus the MDR space has needed for years,” Grossman added.Bolstered by decades of entrepreneurial expertise in the investment group, Wirespeed will use the funds to aggressively add features and integrations, add more engineering and security talent, and expand its partnerships and GTM strategy.About WirespeedFounded in July 2024, Wirespeed is a cybersecurity startup focused on simplifying security for organizations of all sizes while disrupting adversaries at the speed of compute. For more information, transparent pricing, or to start your free trial to see how much better your last 90 days could have been with Wirespeed MDR, visit wirespeed.co.

