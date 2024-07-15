Cybersecurity Startup, Wirespeed, Announces Its Formation
New startup will deliver "provably accurate security operations at Wirespeed."
Our mission is to disrupt adversaries by being Wirespeed fast, with predictably and provably more accurate responses that run on highly scalable infrastructure in the cloud of your choosing.”UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wirespeed, an innovative cybersecurity startup committed to providing radically different approaches to protecting businesses from evolving digital threats, is proud to announce its official formation. Co-founded by cybersecurity experts Tim MalcomVetter and Jake Reynolds, Wirespeed aims to redefine the landscape of security operations with its advanced technologies and novel approach.
— Tim MalcomVetter, CEO/Co-Founder
Pioneering Cybersecurity Solutions
Wirespeed is dedicated to helping businesses defend themselves and safeguard their digital assets. By leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape, and clever, novel approaches, Wirespeed's solutions will help organizations of all sizes, along with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), to detect and respond to adversaries at “wirespeed,” as fast as compute can run. “Adversaries are moving faster and our mission is to disrupt them by being wirespeed fast, with predictably and provably more accurate responses that run on highly scalable infrastructure in the cloud of your choosing,” said Tim MalcomVetter, CEO of Wirespeed. “We believe that cybersecurity does not have to be complex, expensive, or distracting to your business.”
Leadership Backed by Expertise
The co-founders of Wirespeed have an extensive, combined 35 years of experience in cybersecurity and software development. Tim MalcomVetter, former Executive Vice President of Strategy at NetSPI, the world's largest proactive security testing firm, and former CTO at Fishtech Group / Cyderes, a large Managed Detection and Response (MDR) firm, will lead the new company as CEO. Tim is also known for creating and leading the Red Team at the world's largest company, Walmart, prolifically speaking and writing about adversary simulation, training SOCs, complex multi-stage malware, novel offensive techniques, and building high performance teams. “We're building solutions that require a comprehension of both the offense and defense of cybersecurity, but organized in a simple, understandable framework only we can create,” said Jake Reynolds, CTO. “Our clean sheet of paper approach, innovation from modern development frameworks, and lack of technical debt will provide unparalleled protection to our clients in a way they'll love, while saving them money they can reinvest elsewhere.” Jake Reynolds was previously Head of Emerging Technology at NetSPI, engineering solutions at the intersection of human led services and automated software. Jake led the building of NetSPI's PTaaS and ASM products, which enabled NetSPI to grow to become the top pure-play penetration testing company in the world. Jake brings deep cybersecurity expertise as a former Principal Security Consultant and expert penetration tester, and an innovative approach that will be instrumental in driving Wirespeed's technology forward.
Future-Focused Developments
Wirespeed is in the development phase of its flagship product which will enable defenders to be faster and more accurate than ever before. The launch is slated for Q4 this year and early feedback from industry experts has been overwhelmingly positive. “We are excited about the advancements we're making and look forward to unveiling our first offering,” said Tim MalcomVetter, CEO. “We are going to take MTTR (mean time to respond) measurements from hours to seconds, while simultaneously introducing new quality engineering methods everyone is going to wish they had for years.”
About Wirespeed
Wirespeed is a cybersecurity startup focused on helping defenders protect their organizations by disrupting adversaries at wirespeed. Founded in 2024, Wirespeed is dedicated to making advanced cybersecurity more accessible and effective for all organizations. Our tagline, “provably accurate security operations at Wirespeed,” reflects our commitment to delivering precise and rapid security measures. For more information, please visit wirespeed.co.
Media Relations
Wirespeed
info@wirespeed.co
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn