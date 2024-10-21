Wirespeed Launches General Availability of Automated MDR Service with Industry First AQL Quality Assurance

Wirespeed is the fastest MDR in the world, responding to and containing security threats in seconds. Onboard in 5 minutes! Start free now!

MN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its successful formation announcement in July, Wirespeed is excited to announce the general availability (GA) of its flagship product: Wirespeed MDR (Managed Detection & Response), with industry-leading alert verdict times measured in milliseconds, easiest onboarding, and unparalleled, hallucination-free accuracy. In a groundbreaking first for the entire cybersecurity industry, Wirespeed’s MDR leverages ISO 2859 - Acceptable Quality Limits (AQL) to pair Wirespeed’s unmatched velocity with rigorous quality assurance to make automated threat detection and response a reality.Wirespeed’s Automated MDR solution signals the beginning of a new era in the cybersecurity sector, designed to continuously frustrate and disrupt attackers at an order of magnitude faster speed and much lower cost. “‘Wirespeed Fast’ means no lag, latency, or legacy technology. From SMB to Enterprise, Wirespeed MDR defends you at the speed of modern threats. Whether you’re fully hands-on or prefer little-to-no involvement, Wirespeed keeps you ahead of adversaries,” said Tim MalcomVetter, Co-Founder and CEO of Wirespeed.Consistent Verdicts, Blazing Fast ResponsesAt the core of Wirespeed MDR is the ability to triage alerts to consistent verdicts in milliseconds via rigorous conditional-logic decisions that are entirely observable, auditable, and transparent without human fatigue, distractions, or hallucinations from LLMs (AI Large Language Models). With containment responses in seconds, Wirespeed sets new speed records where the incumbent MDR leaders take minutes in best case scenarios and hours in the worst case. “When seconds count, your alerts shouldn’t wait in a queue for human validation. Our algorithm makes the same decisions that senior analysts make, but we’re containing the threats before senior analysts even read a single alert,” added Jake Reynolds, Co-Founder and CTO of Wirespeed.Pain-Free Onboarding and Customer ControlWirespeed MDR onboarding takes minutes: just a few clicks for API integrations, no on-premise software required. Wirespeed then learns your organization, finding VIPs for white-glove treatment, technical users for questions via ChatOps, and managers to optionally confirm security-impacting decisions. “You remain in control of everything—from how we notify and interact with you, to how we contain threats. Our MDR is customizable to match your culture,” noted Jake Reynolds.AQL: Bringing Industrial-Grade Quality Assurance to CybersecurityAQL, or Acceptable Quality Limits, is an international standard (ISO 2857) quality assurance methodology used for decades in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, and electronics, establishing statistical thresholds to determine the highest number of defects tolerable in a given process, providing businesses with the confidence they need to maintain high standards. Wirespeed is the first to apply AQL to cybersecurity, ensuring automated MDR responses exceed rigorous quality standards.“Everyone is racing toward more automated and autonomous security operations, but even at human-speed, quality has always been a customer concern. With automation, the concern is magnified,” noted Tim MalcomVetter. “We consistently hear from customers that being able to transparently and repeatably demonstrate why a security decision was made is critical to customer trust and adoption, which is why the LLM and AI approaches to automating security operations struggle. When customers doubt these solutions, they will not completely take the human out of the alert triage process, and if humans are still required to triage alerts, even if for only part of it, businesses are at risk of being outpaced by fast adversaries.”To learn more, visit Wirespeed's online AQL guide ( https://wirespeed.co/aql ), which includes a free, interactive AQL calculator for cybersecurity professionals.Self-Service Free Trials, Ready for Head-to-HeadIn another industry first, Wirespeed created a refreshing, no-hassle, free trial of its Automated MDR, which does not require talking to a sales representative. “It takes 5 minutes to put us head-to-head against your current provider. We’ll even ingest and triage alerts from the previous 90 days so you can see just how fast and accurate we are!” added Tim MalcomVetter. “If you’re an Incident Responder in the middle of a breach, you are welcome to use a free trial to help regain control.”About WirespeedWirespeed, founded in 2024, is a cybersecurity startup focused on disrupting adversaries at the speed of compute. For more information or to start your free trial of Wirespeed MDR, visit https://wirespeed.co/

