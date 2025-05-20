DPS’ Fallen Honored During Annual Memorial Service

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today honored the legacy of DPS officers and non-commissioned employees who lost their lives in the line of duty at this year’s annual Peace Officers Memorial Service in Austin. Held at the DPS Fallen Officers Memorial, today’s service was only the second to take place in front of the Texas pink granite and bronze monument, which was dedicated last year.

Members of the Public Safety Commission (PSC) and DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin were joined at this year’s service by special guest speaker Texas Governor Greg Abbott, the family of fallen Trooper Kevin Ramirez Vasquez and family members of fallen officers.

“In communities across our state, DPS Troopers perform an often thankless duty,” said Governor Abbott. “They do it with a badge on their chest and a pledge in their heart to protect and serve. In Texas, we recognize the weight of that calling and the price that some are asked to pay. That is why we honor our fallen peace officers, who gave their lives so that others might live in safety and peace.”

“As Texans, we are so fortunate to know that when we walk out the door each morning, there are DPS personnel across this state working to keep us safe,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “Whether it be a DPS Trooper out on patrol, a Texas Ranger putting on the badge or a DPS Pilot preparing for takeoff, these men and women risk their lives every day for the sake of ours. It is truly a special moment to be at this year’s Peace Officers Memorial Service as we take the time to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Texas.”

“The Peace Officers Memorial Service is a critical reminder of why we, as DPS officers, wear the badge, why we train the way we do, why we must always be at the top of our game and how tomorrow is never promised,” said Colonel Martin. “Not only do we honor the fallen at today’s service, but we thank their families for all they sacrificed along the way—and we remind them that their heroes will never be forgotten.”

One of the main features of DPS’ Fallen Officers Memorial is a large panel showcasing DPS’ Wall of Honor. The panel highlights all 243 names of DPS personnel who have died while serving their fellow Texans since the early 19th Century.

In the last year, Trooper Kevin Ramirez Vasquez’s name was added to the Wall of Honor. On Sept. 17, 2024, Trooper Ramirez Vasquez, 25, was struck by a vehicle while investigating a traffic crash along SH 203 in Ector County. The young Trooper succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 24, 2024. Trooper Ramirez Vasquez was the 241st DPS officer to die in the line of duty. Surviving members of Trooper Ramirez Vasquez’s family honored his life and legacy of service during a special wreath-laying ceremony today.

You can find a list of fallen DPS officers since 1823, when the agency first began as the Texas Rangers, here.

Photos from the event are available, here.

