May is National Foster Care Month!

Waterbury, VT – Governor Phill Scott recently proclaimed the month of May, 2025 as Foster Care Month and noted that “Vermont renews our commitment to ensure bright futures for the more than 800 children and youth in foster care.”

The Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) is taking time to acknowledge the critical importance of foster caregivers statewide and thank them for their contributions to the well-being of Vermont’s children and families. “By celebrating National Foster Care Month, we are able to highlight the unique role of kin caregivers and express our gratitude to all foster caregivers who devote themselves to the service of our most vulnerable Vermonters” said DCF Family Services Division Deputy Commissioner, Aryka Radke.

This year, DCF would like to emphasize the contributions of kin caregivers for their willingness and commitment to step forward to care for a relative’s child. When children enter foster care and are placed with relatives or close family friends, they benefit from preserved family relationships and cultural connections. These connections help minimize any difficulties associated with foster care, increase stability, and improve overall well-being.

DCF Commissioner Chris Winters expressed his gratitude: “To our network of over 1,000 dedicated foster, kinship and respite care providers; we are grateful for your continued support of all those in foster care. You provide safety, balance, and a nurturing environment during times of uncertainty, giving children and youth an opportunity to heal.”

Foster Care Month isn’t just for caregivers; this month, we also extend our appreciation to child welfare professionals, mentors, policymakers, advocates, and other community members and organizations. Your collective efforts are critical in supporting both those in foster care and those providing care, as well as raising awareness around their unique challenges and needs. As one foster caregiver explained, it can be a rollercoaster at times, but “I can guarantee you that it's worth it in the long run. Once the child grows up, it's going to make you feel like you're a superhero.”

Together, we can ensure that those who enter foster care have a positive experience and that youth exiting into adulthood have the connections, knowledge, and opportunity to succeed.

How You Can Help

Families of all types are welcome to consider becoming foster parents or respite providers. Opportunities exist to support:

Young children and teens

Children with complex medical or developmental needs

Youth who identify as LGBTQI+

Sibling groups

Interested in learning more about foster care?

Visit: https://dcf.vermont.gov/fsd/foster