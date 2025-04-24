April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month

This April, the Vermont Department for Children and Families (DCF) joins communities across the country in recognizing National Child Abuse Prevention Month, honoring the efforts of families, communities, and service providers working together to keep children safe and supported.

Child abuse is a painful reality for too many children and youth — in Vermont and across the nation. Acknowledging this truth is essential as we work to prevent harm before it happens. Vermont is committed to addressing child maltreatment through a public health approach that focuses on early intervention, strong community partnerships, and critical resources that help families stay safe, stable, and together.

Substantiated findings of child abuse or neglect have remained relatively consistent across a five-year period, ranging between 477 and 551 annually, a statistic that highlights how serious this issue is and the importance of raising awareness at this time.

“Child Abuse Prevention Month is a reminder that every child deserves to grow up in a safe, loving home, and every family deserves the support needed to provide that,” said DCF Commissioner Chris Winters. “Preventing child abuse requires all of us — not just DCF.”

DCF Family Services Division (FSD) is focused on effective prevention efforts and listening to voices of lived experience. “As we continue to improve our systems, we must center our work around the well-being of children and youth. By doing so, we can ensure families have access to the support they need before a crisis occurs" said FSD Deputy Commissioner Aryka Radke.

Child safety is best achieved by strengthening families and embracing protective factors like nurturing relationships, economic stability, and access to services. Health care professionals, service providers, child care, schools, and communities all have a role to play in protecting children.

Organizations like Prevent Child Abuse Vermont (PCAV), Safe Kids Vermont, KidSafe Collaborative, The University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) Child Safe Program, and the National Partnership for Child Safety (NPCS) support Vermont's children through education, research, guidance, prevention curriculums, and direct service to families.

You can help by:

Learning the signs of abuse and how to report concerns

Seeking more information about the organizations listed above or others in your local community

Supporting a youth or family in your community

Becoming a foster or kinship provider

Becoming a weekend or short-term respite provider to support caregivers

Advocating for policies that uplift and strengthen families

Together, we can ensure Vermont’s children, youth, and families have the support they need to thrive.

Interested in a career in child welfare? Learn more about working for DCF here: https://dcf.vermont.gov/careers

Want to make a difference in a child’s life? Learn more about becoming a foster, kinship, or respite provider here: https://dcf.vermont.gov/foster